More than 2,700 pigs to be killed due to African swine fever in Viljandi County

Precautionary measures to prevent the spread of African swine fever.
Precautionary measures to prevent the spread of African swine fever. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
An outbreak of African swine fever (ASF) has been detected at the Tempo pig farm in Mulgi Municipality, Viljandi County. As a result, restrictions have been imposed on the farm and all animals on site must be culled.

The Agricultural and Food Board (PTA) received information about the pigs falling ill on June 29. "Today, we received laboratory test results confirming the presence of the African swine fever virus. Because there is no treatment for the disease, all pigs at the farm will be culled," said Inge Saavo, head of PTA's southern region.

The PTA will carry out a full cleaning and disinfection of the farm's premises. After a certain period, pigs may be kept in the facility again.

Within a 10-kilometer radius of the outbreak, there is one other pig farm. To prevent possible spread of the disease, movement restrictions on animals and materials related to pig farming will also be applied there, Saavo confirmed.

Compensation can be requested for pigs that die from the disease or are culled due to it.

ASF is not contagious to other animal species or to humans, though they can still transmit the virus.

All ASF outbreaks in domestic pigs in Estonia since the start of the epidemic have been recorded in summer, between June and September. This marks the most dangerous period for pig farmers, who must now monitor the animals' health especially carefully.

The virus is spread by infected animals and can also be transmitted via contaminated vehicles, clothing, footwear, equipment and other items if they are not properly disinfected.

The most recent outbreak of ASF in domestic pigs occurred in 2023 at the Lutsu farm in Põlva County, where more than 9,000 pigs were culled.

In 2025, ASF has been diagnosed in six wild boars in Viljandi County so far. The most recent case was confirmed on June 27, also in Mulgi Municipality.

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Marcus Turovski

