Tallinn signs construction contract for Stroomi beach facility

The new facilities planned for Tallinn's Stroomi beach.
The new facilities planned for Tallinn's Stroomi beach. Source: EstNor OÜ
This month, the design and construction of the Stroomi beach facility will begin in Põhja-Tallinn. According to the contract signed between the Tallinn Property Department and EstNor OÜ, the beach facility is expected to be completed by the summer of 2025.

Tallinn Deputy Mayor Viljar Jaamu said that the new beach facility is a natural and long-awaited addition to the Stroomi Beach Park.

"The planned beach facility is positioned perpendicular to the shoreline to provide maximum sea views while creating a logical spatial separation on the beach promenade. The building will be usable year-round and, if necessary, relocatable, adding extra value. The designer has found a compact and energy-efficient solution that meets the expectations of local residents," Jaamu said.

The contract period is ten months, and the design work will begin in the coming weeks. Two separate wooden structures are planned – a lifeguard tower and the beach facility – with a total construction area of approximately 400 m².

Governor of the Põhja-Tallinn district Külli Tammur said that this is a long-awaited project. "It's great to acknowledge that we were able to involve local residents in the design of the new beach facility. In a survey conducted two years ago, we asked which services the locals most wanted. Based on their feedback, the facility will include a sea-view platform, a year-round café, as well as shower and toilet facilities," Tammur explained.

According to a City of Tallinn press release, the beach facility will be constructed as a two-story wooden element house, with interior spaces usable year-round: cooled in summer and heated in winter. Both the beach facility and the lifeguard tower can be assembled and disassembled as needed and relocated elsewhere.


According to the contract, the process to design and construct the Stroomi beach facility will take place from October 2024 to August 2025. The new beach facility is expected to open to visitors by next August at the latest. The total cost of the project is estimated to be slightly over €1.15 million euros, including VAT.

Editor: Michael Cole

