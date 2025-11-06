Estonian men becoming fathers increasingly late in life

Men are becoming fathers later in life, with the average age of new dads now over 30. Doctors cite anxious times and mental health issues as key reasons for the delay.

Birth rates in Estonia are exceptionally low and while public discussions about demographics usually focus on why women aren't having children, a men's health conference on Wednesday instead asked: "Man, why don't you have kids?"

According to Sven Tennisberg, a men's health specialist at Tartu University Hospital, a major barrier to fatherhood is fear, both of financial insecurity and of war.

"We've had two major disruptions in a row — first the COVID era, then war in the nearby region. Over the past five or six years, awareness and anxiety around these issues have grown," Tennisberg said.

He noted that when men do come to his clinic, it shows they already have the motivation to become fathers. "We're seeing more awareness and once they're there, we can help reassure them. At least when it comes to their health, we can run tests and maybe show things aren't as bleak as they fear," he said.

While the average age for first-time mothers in Estonia is approaching 29, men tend to become fathers even later — at around 32. And although fertility discussions often focus on women, Tennisberg stressed that age also affects men's ability to conceive.

"Declining fertility is more often emphasized for women, but it decreases for men with age too. Of course, lifestyle and overall health also play a role — it's a cumulative effect," he said.

Psychiatrist Mari-Liis Laanetu noted that the willingness to have children tends to be much lower when men are struggling with mental health issues like depression or anxiety.

"These conditions significantly influence decision-making. And when mental functioning is impaired, people often lack the emotional capacity or resources to take that step, starting with the ability to form or maintain a relationship," Laanetu said.

The most recent men's health survey found that one in four men in Estonia is at risk of depression and that figure rises to 40 percent among men under 24. According to Laanetu, modern men are more aware of mental health challenges and increasingly willing to seek help.

"Fatherhood can actually boost men's confidence and empathy. It gives life a deeper meaning, but it also comes with challenges, especially with the arrival of the first child," she added.

