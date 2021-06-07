Estonian Alcohol and Soft Drinks Industry museum opens

Moe Museum. Source: Ago Gaškov
After the renovation, the museum of the Estonian Alcohol and Soft Drinks Industry Theme Park opened its doors in Moe Museum. Among other things, the museum introduces the manufacturing of spirits, which has been done in Moe manor since the 17th century. This autumn, the only Estonian distillery museum created by Viktor Kirsilo celebrates its 50th birthday.

Until now, the Estonian Distillery Museum, established in 1971, operated in the Moe vodka kitchen building. During the five-year renovation, which cost almost €1 million, the exhibition space has become three times larger.

The floors of the new exhibition house can be reached by elevator, which is located in the cooking grate. The museum's older exhibits date back to the 19th century.

"The most significant exhibits are the production equipment made in the 1880s. The model of Viktor Kirsilo's distillery, made in 1936, is very beautiful and detailed. If we sit in the yard, the feeling that is created here is very different," Kertu Karus, director of the Moe Museum and Visitor Center, said.

Visitors to the Moe Museum have the opportunity to see modern production processes if they are interested.

"We offer packages at the visitor center where it is possible to see only the museum or take the full package, where we visit the museum, talk about history and production, and also visit the brewery and distillery," Karus said.

The museum can only be visited by prior arrangement. A larger opening is planned for August.

Editor: Roberta Vaino

