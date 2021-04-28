Global Estonian Report: April 28 – May 5

Between 165,000 and 200,000 Estonians are estimated to live outside the country right now, making around 15-20 percent of the total number of Estonians. With many communities being found worldwide, both in English-speaking countries and beyond, ERR News, in conjunction with the Integration Foundation (Integratsiooni Sihtasutus), has launched a weekly Global Estonian Report, which will give a weekly window into Estonian communities and culture from around the globe.

This week's report is focused on Estonians around the world getting involved and contributing or participating in various events, projects, and competitions.

Young Estonians abroad: participate in co-creating a documentary

The 'Young Estonians Abroad' (Noored eestlased välismaal) project of Tartu University is inviting Estonians currently living abroad (20-40 years old) to send photo and video material about everyday living in your current hometown.

The aim is to visually map the everyday living environment and activities of people from Estonia and currently living in different parts of the world. Selected material will also be included in the documentary "Põlvkond piiri taga" (Generation Beyond the Border).

Global Estonian artists: send in your artwork for the Kalevipoeg Art Contest

EKKT (the Society of Estonian Artists in Toronto) is inviting Estonians around the world to submit your art for the 2021 Kalevipoeg Art Contest, with prizes and other exciting prospects in store for the winners (adult and children's categories) of the competition.

Kalevipoeg (Son of Kalev) is an Estonian epic poem written by Friedrich Reinhold Kreutzwald in 1853. The purpose of this contest is to re-introduce this national Estonian epic poem to today's younger generation. The deadline is June 24th.

Global Estonian societies and organizations: send your spring greetings

The Association of Estonian Cultural Societies (Eesti Kultuuriseltside Ühendus) invites Estonian organizations from all over the world to send video spring greetings. The video greetings will be part of a virtual springtime event of global Estonian societies titled "Ikka üheskoos!" (Still together!) to be held on May 8th with an opening greeting from the Minister of Culture.

VABAMU collecting photos to celebrate 30 years since the restoration of independence

August 20 marks 30 years since the restoration of Estonia's independence, and to celebrate, VABAMU (Museum of Occupations and Freedom) is putting together a traveling exhibition, for which they are collecting photos from people about the happy moments of the re-independence period. Estonians around the world are invited to participate.

Tallinn Song Festival Grounds collecting materials about the singing revolution

The Song Festival Grounds, where the most important and symbolic events of the Singing Revolution took place in 1987 and 1988, is preparing an exhibition and collecting digital materials about the subject. The collection of digital memories will last until May 10, 2021.

Photo, video competition launches to mark June deportations anniversary

The Estonian Institute of Historical Institute is organizing a photo and video competition named "Estonian Beacons of Memory" (Eesti mälumajakad) to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the June deportations by the Soviet Union.

Everybody is invited to take photos or videos of memorial sites across Estonia related to the Soviet repressions. The patron of the competition is Prime Minister Kaja Kallas who will announce the winners on June 15.

In the prize fund, there is €3,000 worth of electronics store gift cards, excursions in Paterei Prison and books. The deadline for presenting the works is May 27.

Practice Estonian online in the Language Friends Program

The Integration Foundation (Integratsiooni Sihtasutus) is offering Estonian language learners the opportunity to practice communication by chatting with volunteer Estonian language mentors. The initiative falls in the foundation's Keelesõber (Language Friends) program and takes place via e-channels.

Upcoming Online Events

Screening of documentary film "For Tomorrow Paradise Arrives" (May 5, online)

VEMU (Museum of Estonians Abroad) online screening of the short documentary film about food waste, "For Tomorrow Paradise Arrives" (Anna Hints, 2020, 30 min in Estonian with English subtitles).

Following the film will be a discussion about food sustainability with director Anna Hints and Kerly Ilves, in Estonian.

Virtual conversations: Language Roulette (May 5, online)

Language Roulette is a series of virtual meetings co-organized by teachers and mentors of the Estonian language houses of the Integration Foundation, which brings together people who want to practice Estonian in a new format of short conversations in the Zoom environment.

Virtual conversations: Language Roulette (May 18, online)

Language Roulette is a series of virtual meetings co-organized by teachers and mentors of the Estonian language houses of the Integration Foundation, which brings together people who want to practice Estonian in a new format of short conversations in the Zoom environment.

