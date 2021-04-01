Estonian Textile Artists' Union annual award winners announced

Example of Karl Korsar's creations. Source: Krõõt Tarkmeel
The Estonian Textile Artists' Union annual awards were announced this week which celebrate the Textile Artist of the Year, Young Artist of the Year and the Act of the Year.

The winner of the Textile Artist of the Year Award was Ülle Saatmäe. Saatmäe was awarded the prize for her use of sustainable nature-themed themes and designs which combine the nature and flora of her homeland, natural colors and plant printing and nature photography.

Karl-Artur Korsar was chosen as the young textile artist of the year. Korsar received an award for a comprehensive result in the development of the KarlKorsar brand.

The textile act of the year 2020 was awarded to Marju Raabe's who was recognized for her consistent chronicling and analysis of church textiles and the profession in general in the format of a personal blog, and for the organization of the church textile symposium "Church Textiles as a Messenger" in 2020.

The jury consisted of Kai Lobjakas, director of the Estonian Museum of Applied Art and Design and curator of the design collection (chairwoman of the jury), Krista Leesi - Textile Artist of the Year 2019, Young Textile Artist of the Year 2019 Maryliis Teinfeldt-Grins and Karin Paulus.

The exhibition of the winners' work will take place at the end of the year at the annual exhibition of the Estonian Textile Artists' Union at the Museum of New Art in Pärnu.

Editor: Roberta Vaino

