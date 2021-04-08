Gallery: Mikkeli Museum celebrates diplomatic relations with Spain

News
Ignacio Zuloaga work.
Open gallery
22 photos
News

A selection of works by the well-known Spanish painter Ignacio Zuloa will go on display at the Mikkeli Museum in cooperation with the Spanish Embassy and the Ignacio Zuloa Museum in Pedraza.

The exhibition celebrates the 100th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Estonia and Spain. The Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya will also pay an official visit to the exhibition on Friday during a visit to Estonia.

A live broadcast of the minister's visit can be viewed on Friday, April 9 at 5 p.m. on the Mikkeli Museum's Facebook page.

The selection of Ignacio Zulaga as an ambassador of Spanish Art was no accident: he was the last cultivator of the traditions of the Spanish School of Painting, whose art, work as a collector and presentation of Spanish heritage played a major role in preserving Spanish culture and international recognition.

"Saturated with the artist's symbols and quotations, the paintings tell a fascinating story about the nature of Spanish culture - flamenco, bullfighting, but the gallery of portraits highlights the greats of modern Spanish intellectual life," Aleksandra Murre, co-curator of the exhibition, director of the Mikkeli Museum, commented.

The exhibition "Zuloaga. The Soul of Spain" will be open until September 5, 2021.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

Related

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

08.04

President withdraws award from mother convicted of abuse

08.04

International drone patrol to help monitor Estonia's maritime area

08.04

Tallinn street to close for two weeks to help frogs migrate

08.04

Spring recommendations: What to do in Estonia #2

08.04

Auditor general criticizes vaccination process

08.04

PM: It is time for society to take back control from coronavirus

08.04

A nightclub a safe place, while home is not

08.04

Gallery: Mikkeli Museum celebrates diplomatic relations with Spain

08.04

Huko Aaspõllu: Economic boom around the corner

08.04

Hanna and Oliver most popular baby names in Tartu in first quarter

08.04

Tallinn experiencing shortage of apartments for sale

08.04

Estonian chess Grandmaster claims nearly $500,000 in poker tournament

08.04

Estonian national biathlon team announces head coach contest

08.04

Kiik appoints vaccination project manager

08.04

Tallinn final-year students can take COVID-19 test before national exams

08.04

Kallas: I deem it necessary to create a medical staff reserve

08.04

Saaremaa municipality planning €125,000 Bellingshausen monument

08.04

Government launches new coronavirus traffic light scheme

08.04

Bureau responsible for frontline vaccination lists is classified

08.04

UT rector: AstraZeneca could still be administered to those who want it

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: