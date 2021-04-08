Gallery: Mikkeli Museum celebrates diplomatic relations with Spain

A selection of works by the well-known Spanish painter Ignacio Zuloa will go on display at the Mikkeli Museum in cooperation with the Spanish Embassy and the Ignacio Zuloa Museum in Pedraza.

The exhibition celebrates the 100th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Estonia and Spain. The Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya will also pay an official visit to the exhibition on Friday during a visit to Estonia.

A live broadcast of the minister's visit can be viewed on Friday, April 9 at 5 p.m. on the Mikkeli Museum's Facebook page.

The selection of Ignacio Zulaga as an ambassador of Spanish Art was no accident: he was the last cultivator of the traditions of the Spanish School of Painting, whose art, work as a collector and presentation of Spanish heritage played a major role in preserving Spanish culture and international recognition.

"Saturated with the artist's symbols and quotations, the paintings tell a fascinating story about the nature of Spanish culture - flamenco, bullfighting, but the gallery of portraits highlights the greats of modern Spanish intellectual life," Aleksandra Murre, co-curator of the exhibition, director of the Mikkeli Museum, commented.

The exhibition "Zuloaga. The Soul of Spain" will be open until September 5, 2021.

