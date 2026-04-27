Tallinn unveils new trolleybuses, 40 to enter service this year

New trolleybuses were unveiled in the capital Sunday as Tallinn prepares to put 40 battery-powered vehicles into service this year.

This summer, 20 new Škoda battery-powered trolleybuses will enter service, followed by another 20 later in the year. The vehicles can travel up to 25 kilometers without overhead connections, giving the system added flexibility.

According to Tallinn Deputy Mayor Joel Jesse, the current procurement was for 40 trolleybuses, half articulated and half standard. About 18 to 20 have already arrived.

"This year we'll be launching five trolley routes linked to Mustamäe, connecting it with Kopli, Balti jaam and the city center," Jesse said.

The new fleet will also mean a new schedule, expected to be published early next month.

The articulated trolleybuses offer 40 seats and can carry up to 120 passengers, while shorter models seat about half as many and carry up to 69.

Sunday's debut drew public interest, including visitors from outside the capital.

Andreas, who traveled from Pärnu, said he made the trek specifically to see the new trolleys.

"They look really nice," he said. "They have digital mirrors, meaning the bus has a camera inside and a camera instead of a big mirror outside. That's becoming more common on newer buses."

Samuel also praised the new fleet. "I really like everything, the trolleybuses and public transport, and it's just amazing," he said. "They're so new and beautiful."

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