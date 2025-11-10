X!

Tallinn plans to restart trolleybus line that closed 8 years ago

News
Trolleybus in Tallinn.
Trolleybus in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Trolleybus line number 9 will return to Tallinn's streets in the fall of 2026 after a charging station for battery trolleybuses is built at the Kopli terminus.

Trolleybus line number 9 was closed in 2017 and previously ran on the Mustamäe (Keskuse)–Kopli route. After its closure, bus line number 72 began operating on the same route.

Tallinna Linnatransport (TLT) board chair Kaido Padar said the project will also create the technical capacity to consider partially reinstating other trolleybus lines in the future.

The construction of the charging station will cost €140,000, excluding VAT.

Before the temporary closure of all trolleybus lines in Tallinn, only four of the original nine lines remained in the capital: 1, 3, 4, and 5. The gradual shutdown of the trolleybus lines began in 2000.

Tallinn has ordered 40 new battery trolleybuses, which are expected to arrive in the capital in the summer of next year, after which lines 1, 3, 4, and 5 should be reopened.

Currently, reconstruction work is underway on the trolleybus lines, after which the existing overhead contact lines will be removed from the city center.

New contact lines will be installed along the main arteries Sõpruse puiestee and Mustamäe tee.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:00

Economist: Surprising developments in Estonia's export destination countries

17:38

Tallinn homeowners struggling with wave of graffiti 'tagging'

17:02

Hendrik Johannes Terras: Violence is not a private but public matter

17:02

Varro Vooglaid: Istanbul Convention is an ideological Trojan horse

16:57

Police: Sunday's school bomb threats aimed to create chaos and confusion Updated

16:25

Narva Museum extends director's contract for another 5 years

15:42

MP: Latest US sanctions on Russia 'encouraging'

15:25

Tallinn plans to restart trolleybus line that closed 8 years ago

14:58

Harju County farm has near miss with suspected wolf

14:32

Estonia's archeological finds of the year to rewrite textbooks

be prepared!

Most Read articles

08.11

Estonian intel: Pokrovsk likely to fall by year end, but Russian gains limited

16:57

Police: Sunday's school bomb threats aimed to create chaos and confusion Updated

07.11

Limp Bizkit frontman's pro-Russia past resurfaces after Tallinn show announced

09.11

Future Tallinn opposition: Liivalaia tram plans scrap will cost €40m in lost EU funds

08:46

State prosecutor: Cocaine becoming increasingly accessible in Estonia

08.11

New Tallinn coalition U-turn to scrap Liivalaia tram, expand parking

08:28

Immigration quota for 2026 set at 1,292 people

13:33

EKRE launches petition to withdraw from Istanbul Convention

09.11

Ott Tänak announces break from WRC career

09.11

Estonia's Jewish community commemorates Saaremaa victims at reburial ceremony

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo