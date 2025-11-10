Tallinn plans to restart trolleybus line that closed 8 years ago

Trolleybus line number 9 will return to Tallinn's streets in the fall of 2026 after a charging station for battery trolleybuses is built at the Kopli terminus.

Trolleybus line number 9 was closed in 2017 and previously ran on the Mustamäe (Keskuse)–Kopli route. After its closure, bus line number 72 began operating on the same route.

Tallinna Linnatransport (TLT) board chair Kaido Padar said the project will also create the technical capacity to consider partially reinstating other trolleybus lines in the future.

The construction of the charging station will cost €140,000, excluding VAT.

Before the temporary closure of all trolleybus lines in Tallinn, only four of the original nine lines remained in the capital: 1, 3, 4, and 5. The gradual shutdown of the trolleybus lines began in 2000.

Tallinn has ordered 40 new battery trolleybuses, which are expected to arrive in the capital in the summer of next year, after which lines 1, 3, 4, and 5 should be reopened.

Currently, reconstruction work is underway on the trolleybus lines, after which the existing overhead contact lines will be removed from the city center.

New contact lines will be installed along the main arteries Sõpruse puiestee and Mustamäe tee.

--

