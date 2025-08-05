X!

Tallinn to buy another 30 battery trolleys, planning Lasnamäe trolley link

A Škoda trolleybus (illustrative).
A Škoda trolleybus (illustrative). Source: Škoda Group
The Tallinn city government has decided to exercise a contractual option and purchase an additional 30 battery trolleybuses from Škoda, on top of the 40 already ordered, bringing the total to 70. The city plans to operate the additional trolleybuses between Kopli and Mustamäe, and in the future, also toward Haabersti and Lasnamäe.

The Tallinn city government has approved the full use of a purchase option in the procurement contract signed by Tallinn's public transport company, Tallinna Linnatransport (TLT), under which the city will acquire an additional 30 battery trolleybuses next year.

The purchase of the additional trolleybuses will be partially financed by the European Modernization Fund, which has allocated €12.1 million for the acquisition of 17 of the new trolleybuses.

The new trolleybuses are scheduled to begin arriving on Tallinn's streets gradually starting in May of next year. Trolleybus service will first be restored along current bus routes 81, 83, 84 and 85 — formerly trolleybus lines 1, 3, 4 and 5 — where 18 standard and 22 articulated trolleybuses will begin operating.

As another 30 trolleybuses are being purchased, the city is considering reopening trolleybus routes to Haabersti — where trolley service once operated historically — and along Lasnamäe's Laagna tee.

The trolleybuses acquired through the option clause are initially slated for deployment on route No. 72. This is the former trolleybus line No. 9, which ran between Kopli and Mustamäe and where the existing infrastructure allows for service restoration without the need to build new overhead wiring.

In the second phase of expanding the trolleybus network, the city plans to partially deploy the new vehicles along current bus route No. 42 (Õismäe–Lasnamäe), which is the most heavily used bus line in Tallinn. However, this will require new infrastructure to be built along Paldiski maantee and Laagna tee.

Deputy Mayor Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa) said that although there has previously been talk of extending tram service to Laagna Road, the city government believes trolleybuses are a better fit for Lasnamäe. Unlike trams, trolleybuses can exit the so-called Lasnamäe canal corridor and pick up passengers from other streets as well.

Tallinna Linnatransport director Kaido Padar told ERR in July that due to extended delivery times, it will now take 18 months for the new trolleybuses to arrive, even though a market study conducted before the tender had forecast a 12-month delivery timeline. According to Padar, the first new Škoda trolleybuses are expected to reach Tallinn in March of next year.

It was already clear in May that the arrival and deployment of the new trolleybuses, originally planned for the start of next year, would be pushed back to midyear.

Last year, TLT launched a procurement process for new trolleybuses and signed a contract with Škoda, the winning bidder, to purchase 22 18-meter and 18 12-meter trolleybuses, with the option to purchase up to 30 more in the future.

Tallinn pulled its old trolleybuses from service last fall, as they had fallen into such poor condition that they likely wouldn't have survived another winter in traffic.

Editor: Marko Tooming, Marcus Turovski



