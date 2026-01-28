X!

Trolleybuses returning to Tallinn this summer

News
One of the new Škoda trolleybuses.
One of the new Škoda trolleybuses. Source: Škoda Group
News

After a break of more than a year, trolleybuses will be reintroduced to Tallinn's roads this summer and autumn.

Starting in July, a phased return of 40 vehicles will begin on Tallinn's streets. The buses will be brand-new and battery-powered.

"They will run in the direction of Mustamäe, using both Mustamäe tee and Sõpruse puiestee. And they will run toward Sõle, the former number 9 trolley toward Balti jaam and the city center. That is, trolley lines 3, 4, 9, and number 1," said Deputy Mayor Joel Jesse (Center).

There are also plans to extend trolley routes to Õismäe and Lasnamäe. For this, the city is prepared to procure 30 more trolleys, but Jesse said this is not possible without EU funding.

The vehicles disappeared from the capital's streets in November 2024 due to the outdated condition of the trolleys and supporting infrastructure. 

An old trolley in Tallinn on Tehnika Street Source: Mark Kitajev/TLT

The new battery trolleys can operate on both overhead and battery power, reducing the need for additional infrastructure, Tallinn has said. Charging infrastructure will be installed along Mustamäe tee and Sõpruse puiestee.

From November 1, 2024, the following trolley lines temporarily switched to bus services:

Trolleybus line No. 1 replaced by bus line No. 81

Trolleybus line No. 3 replaced by bus line No. 83

Trolleybus line No. 4 replaced by bus line No. 84

Trolleybus line No. 5 replaced by bus line No. 85

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

00:06

Galleries: Danish King Frederik X and Queen Mary visit Estonia Updated

28.01

Riigikogu passes military service rules amendment without language requirements

28.01

Telecoms companies blame price rises on increased input costs

28.01

Estonia's Arvo Pärt remains world's most-performed living composer

28.01

Video | Photographer Anton Corbijn: I tried to capture musicians in the sphere of their music

28.01

Bolt taxi drivers in Ida-Viru County go out on strike

28.01

Frozen bays, lakes in Estonia bring risk of accidental border crossings

28.01

Estonia's Defense Forces launch AI project with TalTech to remove logistics bottlenecks

28.01

Trolleybuses returning to Tallinn this summer

28.01

Tallinn looking to move cyclists to sidestreets

be prepared!

Most Read articles

26.01

Estonian volunteer in Ukraine: People are very tired but they are not giving up

27.01

New Russian chargé d'affaires in Estonia: Resuming border talks not yet possible

28.01

Researcher: Temperatures in Estonia could drop to -30 by the start of February

00:06

Galleries: Danish King Frederik X and Queen Mary visit Estonia Updated

28.01

Estonia will not require basic Estonian language proficiency from couriers

27.01

First chapters of free B2 Estonian language course released online

27.01

Royal visit guide: Danes love their king very much

28.01

Kurdish activist in Tallinn convicted over social media support for terror group

27.01

Estonian woman's boiling water viral challenge ends badly

28.01

'All vessels are at risk:' 14 countries warn shadow fleet vessels to follow rules

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo