Trolleybuses returning to Tallinn this summer

After a break of more than a year, trolleybuses will be reintroduced to Tallinn's roads this summer and autumn.

Starting in July, a phased return of 40 vehicles will begin on Tallinn's streets. The buses will be brand-new and battery-powered.

"They will run in the direction of Mustamäe, using both Mustamäe tee and Sõpruse puiestee. And they will run toward Sõle, the former number 9 trolley toward Balti jaam and the city center. That is, trolley lines 3, 4, 9, and number 1," said Deputy Mayor Joel Jesse (Center).

There are also plans to extend trolley routes to Õismäe and Lasnamäe. For this, the city is prepared to procure 30 more trolleys, but Jesse said this is not possible without EU funding.

The vehicles disappeared from the capital's streets in November 2024 due to the outdated condition of the trolleys and supporting infrastructure.

An old trolley in Tallinn on Tehnika Street Source: Mark Kitajev/TLT

The new battery trolleys can operate on both overhead and battery power, reducing the need for additional infrastructure, Tallinn has said. Charging infrastructure will be installed along Mustamäe tee and Sõpruse puiestee.

From November 1, 2024, the following trolley lines temporarily switched to bus services:

Trolleybus line No. 1 replaced by bus line No. 81

Trolleybus line No. 3 replaced by bus line No. 83

Trolleybus line No. 4 replaced by bus line No. 84

Trolleybus line No. 5 replaced by bus line No. 85

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!