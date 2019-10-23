Tallinn to buy eight more trams

Eight new trams will be purchased for Tallinn after an international tender was launched by Tallinna Linnatranspordi AS, with the possibility of buying an additional fifteen new trams if the contract is successful.

Member of the Board of Tallinna Linnatranspordi AS, Deniss Boroditš, said "Given the large number of future plans for the trams, we certainly need to be ready for possible new lines, but as trams are very popular, we also need new trams to serve the growing number of passengers on existing lines."

Last year, over 140 million passengers used Tallinn's public transport services and trams accounted for about 29 million passengers. Boroditš said he expects the number of passengers to increase by about a tenth in the coming years

Currently, the city has 20 new CAF trams, six new retrotrams, and 44 KT trams, ERR reported.

The winner of the public procurement of trams will be revealed in the first half of 2020.

