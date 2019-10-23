Former Tallinn nightclub Vabank files for bankruptcy

A popular former nightspot in Tallinn's Old Town has filed for bankruptcy with Harju County Court, according to daily Postimees.

Vabank, which was located on the corner of Vabaduse Väljak and Harju street, closed its doors in February after running for nearly 10 years, and since filed for bankruptcy.

Vabank OÜ, which operated the club, has debts of around €20,000 in owed taxes and thousands more is owed to other creditors, according to Postimees (link in Estonian) and had not been turning a profit for several years.

The club made losses of €80,000 in 2017, and did not file a financial report for 2018, the daily said.

A new club, Seif, run by different owners, now occupies the same location.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!