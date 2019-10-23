Police will not open criminal proceedings into Tallinn Transport

The police do not see any reason to open criminal proceedings on the basis of evidence submitted by Tallinn City Transport (TLT) after an internal audit.

"It was decided yesterday that the police would not open criminal proceedings on the on the basis of the evidence submitted," Deniss Boroditš, chairman of the TLT board, said in a statement on social media on Wednesday. "Here, also, is the end to objective speculation!"

Kalle Klandorf, deputy mayor of TLT, contacted the police last week to find out whether problems that emerged during an internal audit could point towards criminal offenses.

"Unfortunately, the report of the TLT Internal audit showed that, despite the new innovations, not all transactions and stock records are transparent and there is room for doubt, which TLT and the Tallinn City Government do not have the competence to inspect themselves," Klandorf said in a statement on Oct. 17.

Boroditš said last week there is no place for corruption in the TLT, saying: "As we have a very bad track record and we do not want corruption cases in the TLT to ever happen again, we support the police in making their own assessment."

