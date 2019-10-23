ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Police will not open criminal proceedings into Tallinn Transport ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Newly-appointed TLT head Deniss Boroditš.
Newly-appointed TLT head Deniss Boroditš. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The police do not see any reason to open criminal proceedings on the basis of evidence submitted by Tallinn City Transport (TLT) after an internal audit.

"It was decided yesterday that the police would not open criminal proceedings on the on the basis of the evidence submitted," Deniss Boroditš, chairman of the TLT board, said in a statement on social media on Wednesday. "Here, also, is the end to objective speculation!"

Kalle Klandorf, deputy mayor of TLT, contacted the police last week to find out whether problems that emerged during an internal audit could point towards criminal offenses.

"Unfortunately, the report of the TLT Internal audit showed that, despite the new innovations, not all transactions and stock records are transparent and there is room for doubt, which TLT and the Tallinn City Government do not have the competence to inspect themselves," Klandorf said in a statement on Oct. 17.

Boroditš said last week there is no place for corruption in the TLT, saying: "As we have a very bad track record and we do not want corruption cases in the TLT to ever happen again, we support the police in making their own assessment."

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

deniss boroditštallinna linnatranspordi as


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
17:29

Kaljulaid meets new Emporer and robots in Japan

17:12

Minister tight-lipped about sale of Patarei Sea Fortress

16:59

R&D council to take decisions into own hands

16:40

Aeg: Perling to continue as acting prosecutor general if no consensus

16:17

Former Tallinn nightclub Vabank files for bankruptcy

15:48

Reps: Final kindergarten curriculum will take a couple more years

15:22

Riigikogu grants UK drivers one year grace period after Brexit

15:09

President on media freedom at Äripäev conference

14:55

Tallinn could introduce tourism tax in 2021

14:13

Swedbank profits remain unchanged at €148.2 million to September

13:40

Police will not open criminal proceedings into Tallinn Transport

12:59

Trade minister opposes private media newspaper delivery proposal

12:33

Unions turn to national conciliator after minimum wage negotiations fail

12:25

Live: Estonian National Ballet celebrates World Ballet Day

12:01

Ida-Viru County tourism increases to summer 2019

11:32

Education minister: Abolishment of basic school exams not yet decided

10:55

Riigikogu tasks government with developing Estonian language plan

10:34

Municipal scheme brings nearly 600 young people back to work or education

09:56

Statistics: Record number of cinema visits in 2018

09:34

Audit: Free higher education reform outcomes 'patchy'

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: