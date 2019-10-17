Tallinn turns to police after TLT internal investigation raises problems

Tallinn City Government will turn to the police after problems emerged from an internal audit for Tallinn City Transport Ltd which could point towards possible violations of the law.

Kalle Klandorf, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Tallinn City Transport Ltd (TLT), said the organization had undergone many changes in the last year to stamp out corruption. "Unfortunately, the report of the TLT Internal Controller showed that, despite the innovations, not all transactions and stock records are transparent and there is room for doubt, for which the TLT and the Tallinn City Government do not have the competence to inspect," he said.

Further decisions will depend on the police's assessment of the internal investigation, said the city government.

Denis Borodich, Chairman of the TLT Board, said there is no place for corruption in the TLT, saying: "As we have a very bad track record and we do not want corruption cases in the TLT to ever happen again, we support the police in making their own assessment."

Borodich said anti-corruption measures over the past year have already had a positive economic impact, saying he cost of spare parts had decreased by a third and were reporting crimes if there were doubts.

In October, the TLT filed a €1.9 million civil suit against former criminal prosecutors. Borodich told ERR the claim was directed against Jaanus Ving, a former TLT employee who received much attention last spring and his associates.

Klandorf said a central audit of city enterprises is planned to prevent corruption. "There is zero tolerance for corruption in the organization of the City of Tallinn. We are expected to be honest and transparent, and we will respond very seriously to any suspicion of corruption by immediately contacting the police," he said.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!