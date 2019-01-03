news

Estonian Song and Dance Festival tickets to go on sale next Thursday ({{commentsTotal}})

The 2019 Song and Dance Festival will feature even more singers and dancers than the 2017 Youth Song and Dance Festival.
The 2019 Song and Dance Festival will feature even more singers and dancers than the 2017 Youth Song and Dance Festival.
Tickets for the 2019 Song and Dance Festival, which takes place in Tallinn on 4-7 July, go on sale next Thursday, 10 January at 12:00 EET (5:00 EST).

Speaking to ERR on Thursday, Estonian Song and Dance Celebration Foundation communications manager Sten Weidebaum said that tickets will go on sale and all other pertinent information regarding the 2019 Song and Dance Festival, "My Fatherland is My Love," including ticket prices, will be published on 10 January.

According to Mr Weidebaum, seated tickets will be limited at both Kalev Stadium, where the Dance Festival will be held, and the Song Festival Grounds, and thus anyone interested in purchasing them is advised to do so as soon as possible. He confirmed, however, that no limitations have currently been set on general admission at the Song Festival Grounds.

"The grounds' occupancy will be monitored, of course, but it is not a matter of number of tickets, but rather the mass of people out on the grounds," he explained, noting that on the first day of the Song Festival, the parade including all festival performers will end at the Song Festival Grounds as well.

"Thus far, there has always been enough room for everyone at the Song Festival Grounds," he added.

The musical director of the XXVII Song Festival is Peeter Perens, while the artistic director of the XX Dance Festival is Vaike Rajaste.

This year marks the 150th anniversary of Estonia's first ever song festival, held in Tartu in 1869.

-

Editor: Aili Vahtla

events2019 song and dance festival


02.01

November 2018 retail turnover up 5% on year

31.12

Tammist meets with UAE Minister of State, talks Expo, flights, IT companies

31.12

Skype Estonia revenue drops to €33.5 million

31.12

Electricity prices for private consumer reach record high

31.12

Over 20,000 third-country nationals in Estonia for short-term employment

30.12

Rimi: Estonian service sector short 2,000 workers

29.12

Talks on extending Kiev-Riga rail route to Tallinn to begin next month

29.12

Enterprise Estonia to open representation in New York

