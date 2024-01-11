X

Route changes introduced for Tallinn's bus line number 35 from Monday

News
Bus in Tallinn.
Bus in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Starting from Monday, January 15, the route of Tallinn bus line number 35 is set to change in the city center on Narva maantee and Pronksi tänav.

On the Pelguranna-bound route, bus line number 35 will operate according to the following route: Narva maantee, Pronksi tänav, Rävala puiestee, Teatri väljak, Estonia puiestee, Vabaduse väljak (Freedom Square), and Kaarli puiestee. The bus will stop at Raua, Paberi, Tornimäe, and Estonia 

On the Seli-bound route, bus line number 35 will follow a new route. Beginning at Estonia puiestee, it will then proceed to Teatri väljak, Rävala puiestee, Pronksi tänav, and Narva maantee. The bus will make stops at Estonia, Tornimäe, Paberi, and Raua.

Passengers are advised that for number 35 buses traveling in both directions, the temporary bus stops at F.R. Kreutzwaldi and Keskturg (Central Market) will no longer be in service.

The latest information on Tallinn bus timetables, routes, and stops can be found here.

--

Editor: Michael Cole

