French city adopts free public transport policy 'inspired' by Tallinn

News
Tramm
Tramm Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Montpellier, a city in the south of France, has rolled out a free public transport policy inspired by Tallinn, the city government said.

Tallinn made public transport free for all its residents in 2013.

Montpellier's transport system has been free for its residents on weekends since 2020. It also covers the metropolitan area of Montpellier, which includes the city and 30 surrounding municipalities with nearly half a million inhabitants

A delegation from the city visited Tallinn in May to discuss expanding the system and learn from Estonia's experience.

Montpellier's annual public transport costs, currently at €130 million, similar to Tallinn's costs, are projected to reach €200 million over the next five years.

Mayor Michaël Delafosse said free public transport plays a part in addressing climate change and providing carbon-neutral mobility for all citizens.

"It also fosters a more inclusive society, allowing lower-income groups full participation in the city's life," he said in a press release from Tallinn City Government.

The metropolitan area expects a 20 percent increase in public transport usage, currently at 55-60 million trips annually, driven by infrastructure investments and the availability of free travel.

Visitors and tourists will still have to pay €1.60 a trip, the news agency AFP reported.

To mark the occasion, Tallinn gifted the city's leaders with green cards for public transport, allowing them to travel for free in Estonia's capital.

Tallinn's Mayor Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) said several other French cities are considering adopting similar policies.

"Tallinn has provided free public transport for a decade, initially facing criticism. Over time, given economic and global changes, this initiative has become a universal solution with significant social and environmental impact," the mayor said.

Luxemburg also introduced a similar policy in 2020.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:55

8 Indian citizens detained after illegally crossing Estonian border

17:27

French city adopts free public transport policy 'inspired' by Tallinn

16:49

Kiviõli Keemiatööstus fate depends on target-achieving vision for ministry

16:16

Lithuanian media group buy out majority stake owned by Postimees

15:46

Ministry official: Operail strategic plan finalized, not to be made public

15:22

Government agrees Sirgala training area can more than double in size

14:43

Ukraine prosecutor office calls whistleblower on Estonian NGO to testify

13:56

Colonel: Small gains not enough to constitute operational success for Russia

13:47

Jaan Toots: Narva needs an extension for Estonian education switch

13:01

Estonian animated films 'Eeva,' 'Koerkorter' shortlisted for 2024 Oscars

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

20.12

Feature | 'They are guarding our back': HMS Richmond arrives in Tallinn

21.12

Marriage proposals and divorce wishes at Tallinn Christmas market

21.12

Markus Villig: Weak national defense scaring away investors in Estonia

21.12

Unemployment Insurance Fund: Signals from labor market worrying

08:36

Estonia's former president Toomas Hendrik Ilves to divorce

21.12

Britain's Labour leader Keir Starmer visits Estonia, warns against 'going soft' on Putin Updated

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

07:44

Estonian leaders offer condolences over Prague shooting

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: