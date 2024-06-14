Lux Express launches new shuttle service between Riga city center and airport

Lux Express shuttle bus.
Lux Express shuttle bus. Source: Edijs Pālens
Coach operator Lux Express has announced the launch of a new regular shuttle bus service between Riga Airport and the center of the Latvian capital, starting June 12.

According to a Lux Express press release, the new shuttle service will enable visitors to travel between the center of Riga from the airport in an average of 30 minutes. The new service will run 18 times daily from the city center to the airport and 21 times a day from the airport to the city.

Aldis Ķibēns, director of Baltic business development at Lux Express said that in cases where a flight is cancelled or departure time changed and a person has purchased tickets for the Riga City Center –RIX Riga Airport bus route, tickets can be exchanged or refunded.

However, if the ticket cannot be exchanged or refunded and the flight is delayed, the purchased ticket will remain valid for the whole day according to availability. 

Latvian Minister of Transport  Kaspars Briškens said the new service is "a significant step in improving the service quality for airport visitors."

More information about journey times and routes is available on the Lux Express website.

Editor: Michael Cole

Lux Express launches new shuttle service between Riga city center and airport

