Gallery: Exhibition 'In silence' by glass artist Eeva Käsper

Glass artist Eeva Käsper has opened a solo exhibition at Tallinn Hop Gallery. The exhibition "In silence" is inspired by the nature of Southern Estonia, where the renowned glass artist moved a few years ago.

Käsper describes her glass sculptures as portraying nature's patterns and repetitions. Mirror prints on the gallery walls further enhance the ephemeral nature of the installation, she said.

"As you move around the gallery, the light changes them as well," Käsper said.

Eeva Käsper's portfolio. Source: Mardo Männimägi

Eeva Käsper's portfolio. Source: Mardo Männimägi

Editor: Neit-Eerik Nestor, Kristina Kersa

