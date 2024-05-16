Gallery: Glass and ceramics exhibition opens at Tallinn's MUBA

An exhibition exploring our relationship with noise by Estonian Academy of Arts (EKA) students opened at the Tallinn School of Music and Ballet MUBA on Wednesday.

The artists' concept encourages viewers to embrace and explore noise, saying it "demands courage" and has the "power to draw you in".

"Within the noise, there may be unexpected details that surprise and delight. We beckon you into the heart of the noise, to discover its allure and fascination," a press release adds.

The exhibition showcases work by students in EKA's ceramics and glass departments: Kaja Knowers, Elisabeth Tõnne, Anna-Liisa Villmann, Johanna Hint, Keily Kerem, and Karl Markus Gauk.

The opening also included a musical performance by the MUBA contemporary music ensemble, consisting of Juhan Laasik, Paulina Andrejeva, Miia Polding, Antti Marjapuu, Tarmo Johannes, and Iris Oja.

"NOISE" runs from May 15 – June 17, on the 3rd floor of Building A at the Tallinn School of Music and Ballet MUBA (Pärnu mnt. 59)

Editor: Helen Wright

