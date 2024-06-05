Wednesday to remain warm and sunny across most of Estonia

Wednesday's weather will remain predominantly sunny and warm, though it will become slightly cooler later on. The rest of the week and the weekend will see similar conditions.

Tuesday night was mostly clear, and with lower temperatures (down to +8 degrees on the northeast coast) than the recent nightly values which, when twinned with the short hours of darkness, often serve to disrupt people's sleep.

Weather map in Estonia for the morning of Wednesday, June 5, 2024. Source: ERR

The morning has dawned similarly clear and with only light breezes. Temperatures this morning will be a fairly uniform 16-18 degrees.

Daytime weather map in Estonia, Wednesday, June 5, 2024. Source: ERR

Similar conditions will be seen as the day wears on – the only significant cloud, along with a chance of showers, will come on the shores of Peipsi järv and to a lesser extent around Tartu and the Southeast. The rest of the country will remain clear, with light breezes built up by stronger gusts on the north coast, of up to 12 meters per second.

Evening's weather, June 5, 2024. Source: ERR

The temperature gradient will see the coolest values over the islands (20-21 degrees) followed by the western mainland (22-23 degrees) and with the eastern half of the country (25-26 degrees) being warmest during the day.

The evening will remain clear, with occasional cloudiness, again mostly in the East and Southeast. Scattered showers and potential thunderstorms are expected in southeastern Estonia.

Westerlies of 3 to 9 meters per second are expected, while in the eastern part of the mainland, the wind will be light and variable, but stronger gusts may accompany any thunderstorms which do emerge.

Evening temperatures will range from 17 to 23 Celsius, again warmer in the East than the West.

Four-day weather outlook, Thursday, June 6, to Sunday, June 9, 2024. Source: ERR

Thursday morning is set to be cloudy with clear intervals, and rain showers will spread northeast across the country. Thunderstorms may also arrive again, while on Thursday afternoon, cloud cover will diminish from the west, meaning showers will become less frequent.

As we head into the weekend we will see partly cloudy to variably cloudy skies. Scattered showers are due, with thunderstorms possible on Friday and Sunday, and daytime temperatures which will consistently reach around 20° degrees on the Sunday, slightly cooler Friday and Saturday.

The average nighttime temperatures will also dip, from 13 degrees Wednesday night, to 8 degrees Thursday and Friday night, and back up to 12 degrees overnight Saturday to Sunday.

