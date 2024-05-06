Economist: Pessimism down but major industrial uptick not on the horizon

News
Bank of Estonia economist Kaspar Oja.
Bank of Estonia economist Kaspar Oja. Source: Bank of Estonia
News

Production volume continues to shrink in the processing industry, by 5.7 percent on year in March. Bank of Estonia economist Kaspar Oja said that while businesses have become a little more optimistic, production will not grow notably in the near future.

Production volume has been shrinking for 22 consecutive months in the processing industry. Once again, the timber industry was the fastest to contact in March.

Kunda-based pulp mill Estonian Cell said Monday that it made a loss of €23 million last year, and that it was forced to temporarily shut down its factory and lay off staff as a result.

"Both energy and timber prices have doubled since before the crisis. Estonian Cell has the added problem of regulated fees and taxes the biggest of which is the renewable energy fee, which for us comes to almost two and a half million annually. During the time we've been active, we've paid €30 million, while now that the plant needs support to remain competitive, there seems to be nothing available," Estonian Cell board member Siiri Lahe said.

Close to a fifth of the reduction in production volume happened in the metal products, electrical devices and electronics sector. Lagedi-based company Inission makes products that fall into these categories.

"The final quarter [of last year] was difficult for us, while things have improved a little in the first quarter now. Things will stabilize, looking to the future. It seems there is some adjustment, and we rather take a positive outlook. /.../ Some sectors fall, while others are growing, which has allowed us to maintain stability," said Allan Saariste, head of sales for Inission Tallinn.

The factory recently invested two million euros in a unique robotized work center in the Baltics in an attempt to remain competitive.

Bank of Estonia economist Kaspar Oja said that industrial volumes have plateaued over the last six months after a protracted downturn.

"Pessimism is not as bad as it has been in recent months. But stock assessments still suggest there are surpluses and production is not estimated to grow in the near future," Oja said.

"The hope in forecasts for a better second half-year largely rests on companies saying they've secured new orders and contracts, which might translate into results eventually. But no strong indicators can yet be seen."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Marcus Turovski

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:01

National Heritage Board crosses out major Estonia Theater annex

19:49

Estonia's new car sales still slow in April

19:43

No-confidence motion against Estonia's education minister fails

19:21

Economist: Pessimism down but major industrial uptick not on the horizon

19:16

Gallery: New Team Estonia clothing range unveiled for Paris Olympics

18:53

Ülle Madise: People need to have the chance not to be recorded

18:45

Gallery: New Latvian foreign minister meets Estonian counterpart in Tallinn

18:07

Tallinn's Kalamaja Museum wins top European prize for community engagement

17:48

Police's network includes 1,600 public space CCTV cameras all over Estonia

17:33

New Kelly Sildaru documentary premieres at Hot Docs festival in Toronto

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

05.05

Russia blames and threatens Baltics

05.05

Bolt founder and CEO: Tallinn could fit 20,000 Bolt rental cars

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

09:07

Tram route changes in Tallinn come into effect

05.05

Estonia will not attend Putin's inauguration ceremony

09:31

GPS jamming hard to combat

07:26

Weather in Estonia to cool down in the coming days

10:08

New working and rest time rules rob schedules of flexibility

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo