Price of electricity to spike Monday evening

On Monday evening, the price of electricity in Estonia will exceed €450 per megawatt-hour. The average price for the day is also expected to be high.

On Sunday, the average electricity price on the Nord Pool exchange in Estonia was nearly €82 per megawatt-hour. However, on Monday, the price is set to rise dramatically, with the average price for the day reaching €156 per megawatt-hour – almost double the previous day's rate.

Electricity will be most expensive on Monday morning and evening. The highest price will occur between 8 and 9 p.m., when it will peak at €458 per megawatt-hour.

While the electricity price dropped to €2.62 per megawatt-hour around midday on Sunday, it will not fall below €80 at any point on Monday.

In Latvia and Lithuania, the average electricity price on Monday will be the same as in Estonia, whereas in Finland, it will be significantly cheaper, at around €24 per megawatt-hour.

