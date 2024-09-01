Public institutions' wage increase falling behind private sector

News
The Ministry of Climate is housed in the so-called Superministry building on Suur-Ameerika.
The Ministry of Climate is housed in the so-called Superministry building on Suur-Ameerika. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Base salaries in government institutions increased by 5 percent in 2024, while the private sector saw a 7 percent rise.

According to the Ministry of Finance, salary growth in the public sector has slowed down, primarily due to the government's decision to freeze the wage fund for 2024.

The slowdown in wage growth affects state institutions, which make up about one-fifth of the public sector. These institutions include ministries, agencies, inspections, constitutional institutions, other government bodies and affiliated institutions, the ministry clarified.

Base salaries in government institutions increased by 5 percent in 2024, while the average salary in Estonia rose by more than 7 percent. In the private sector, salaries grew by 7 percent, according to Figure Baltic Advisory OÜ, the ministry stated.

Change in average salary. Dark blue - overall average salary change; light blue - change in government institutions (incl. ministries) average salaries. Source: Ministry of Finance

As of June 1, the average base salary in state institutions is €2,263.

According to Statistics Estonia, the average gross monthly salary in Estonia for the second quarter was €2,007.

The Ministry of Finance also highlighted that a recent comparison with the private sector shows that the average total salary in state institutions lags behind by 12.6 percent for equivalent work (8.1 percent when considering base salary alone), and for top executives, the gap is 18 percent.

Regarding top executive salaries, the Ministry of Finance has data from a 2023 survey by a research firm, which indicates that the average base salary for executives is €8,884. In the public service, only the salaries of the president, the chief justice of the supreme court, and the speaker of the Riigikogu exceed this level; all other salaries are lower, the ministry noted.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Valner Väino, Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

16:00

Public institutions' wage increase falling behind private sector

15:13

Price of electricity to spike Monday evening

15:11

Jüri Saar: The Kremlin's hybrid attacks and religious war

11:06

Minister: Giving up not in Estonian foreign policy's blood

10:51

Latvian government decides to list airBaltic this year

10:40

Education psychologist: Competitive education system undermining the future

10:00

Doctoral thesis: Mindful learning skills source of school satisfaction

09:38

New Eesti 200 head: Taking action the only way to regain voters' trust

09:02

Estonia's Karmen Bruus takes medal at athletics World Junior Championships

08:54

Gallery: Kristina Kallas elected new Eesti 200 chair Updated

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

28.08

PPA arrest two minors as suspects in Pärnu County murder

30.08

Tallinn's Laagna tee to close to traffic during filming of Hollywood spy thriller

31.08

UK, other European countries may outsource prisoners to Estonia

28.08

Liquids must come out of bags again at Tallinn Airport

31.08

Interest in securities accounts in Estonia on the rise

30.08

Supermarket chain Lidl reports €22 million losses for last fiscal year

10:51

Latvian government decides to list airBaltic this year

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo