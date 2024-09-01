Public institutions' wage increase falling behind private sector

Base salaries in government institutions increased by 5 percent in 2024, while the private sector saw a 7 percent rise.

According to the Ministry of Finance, salary growth in the public sector has slowed down, primarily due to the government's decision to freeze the wage fund for 2024.

The slowdown in wage growth affects state institutions, which make up about one-fifth of the public sector. These institutions include ministries, agencies, inspections, constitutional institutions, other government bodies and affiliated institutions, the ministry clarified.

Change in average salary. Dark blue - overall average salary change; light blue - change in government institutions (incl. ministries) average salaries. Source: Ministry of Finance

As of June 1, the average base salary in state institutions is €2,263.

According to Statistics Estonia, the average gross monthly salary in Estonia for the second quarter was €2,007.

The Ministry of Finance also highlighted that a recent comparison with the private sector shows that the average total salary in state institutions lags behind by 12.6 percent for equivalent work (8.1 percent when considering base salary alone), and for top executives, the gap is 18 percent.

Regarding top executive salaries, the Ministry of Finance has data from a 2023 survey by a research firm, which indicates that the average base salary for executives is €8,884. In the public service, only the salaries of the president, the chief justice of the supreme court, and the speaker of the Riigikogu exceed this level; all other salaries are lower, the ministry noted.

