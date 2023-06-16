NATO to deploy anti-aircraft forces to alliance's eastern flank

News
A Finnish NASAMS battery (photo is illustrative).
A Finnish NASAMS battery (photo is illustrative). Source: RKIK
News

Friday at a meeting in Brussels, NATO defense ministers resolved to rotate air defense units to the alliance's eastern flank in order to bolster air defenses.

Additional air defense units with ground-to-air systems will be moving to the eastern flank of NATO, Defense Ministry's press release said.

"Estonia currently has Spanish NASAMS air defense systems under a bilateral agreement, and with the new model, we can begin planning the next rotations," Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur (Reform) said.

Ministers of Defense finalize decisions before the NATO summit

Alliance defense ministers discussed deterrence and defense on Friday, the second day of their meeting, in preparation for the Vilnius summit in mid-July.

"The main goal of the Vilnius Summit is to demonstrate that NATO has irreversibly adopted a more defensive plan and so the most important decision we anticipate from Vilnius is the approval of NATO's defense plans. Also, we received confirmation of another important decision in Brussels today: NATO has reached an agreement on air defense reinforcement, which entails the rotation of air defense units on NATO's eastern flank," Pevkur said in a press release.

Ministers of defense continued their discussion of regional defense plans, whose approval would signal a significant shift toward a more robust defense plans. 

"Because NATO plans, forces, and capabilities must ensure the protection of every centimeter of the Alliance's territory from the start of a conflict, NATO's Regional Defense Plans must be endorsed in Vilnius in order to jointly rehearse defenses against a Russian attack," the statement said.

Along with confirming defense plans, it is in Estonia's best interests to reach a more ambitious NATO defense spending agreement in Vilnius, which would allow for increased security in today's deteriorating security environment and in light of the majority of European nations' donation of arms and ammunition to Ukraine. Estonia plans to spend 2 percent of GDP on defense immediately and 2.5 percent on defense in the long run.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mait Ots, Kristina Kersa

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

18:30

European Union grants Estonia nearly €1 billion in support

18:16

Police drop election fraud complaint against SALK foundation

17:59

NATO to deploy anti-aircraft forces to alliance's eastern flank

17:30

Air pollution from forest fires becomes more common in Estonia

17:00

Simson: Germany's high energy subsidies not a problem

16:19

'Car free' Avenue to bring traffic changes to Tartu through summer

15:54

Chamber of commerce head: Estonia could borrow for investments

15:14

Estonia sees spate of people vaping in forbidden public spaces

14:54

Postal services of Estonia and Kazakhstan jointly to develop e-commerce

14:34

Tarmo Tamm: Behind the forest lies the RMK

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

15.06

Estonia one of strictest Schengen states on visa issuing

15.06

Ryanair will continue service from Tallinn in winter season

15.06

Russia releases Estonian PPA logistics workers detained on Tuesday Updated

13.06

Russia detains two Estonian PPA workers after accidental border crossing

15.06

PPA shares videos of Russian border detention and release incidents

14.06

Estonia has the biggest budget in the Baltics

15.06

Stora Enso closes Näpi Sawmill, 100 people to lose jobs

06:56

Gyroplane accident claims pilot's life in Harju County

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: