Researcher: End of war in Ukraine could come unexpectedly soon

News
Ukrainian servicemen training to use Challenger 2 tanks in the UK.
Ukrainian servicemen training to use Challenger 2 tanks in the UK. Source: SCANPIX / REUTERS
News

Although hostilities in Ukraine have been steady since the autumn, Ivo Juurvee, a researcher at the International Center for Defense and Security (ICDS), believes that change may come abruptly and unexpectedly.

"The French writer and military aviator Antoine Saint-Exupery said that a tank division is like water — it presses gently on a wide front and goes through where the resistance is weakest. This is basically what we are seeing now, where Ukraine is pushing through," Juurvee told ERR's "Vikerhommik" on Tuesday.

According to reports, Ukraine has prepared 12 to 15 armored brigades, but only three or four are currently operational.

"It is evident that a rifle hung on the wall will not remain there forever. At some point, we will probably see a major breakthrough," the researcher said.

Juurvee also suggested that the Ukrainian military command has multiple alternative strategies for how to proceed, which are dependent on the actions of the Russian forces. "The Ukrainians and their allies, especially the U.S., likely have an intelligence advantage; they understand what the Russians are doing better than the Russians do," he said.

Juurevee said that the Ukraine also has a geographical advantage, as the semicircular eastern flank requires the Ukrainians to move their troops a shorter distance than the Russians, who must do so in a circle through their rear.

"It's a bit like cross-country skiing in that it's a game of nerves and neither side has yet lost its nerve or used its reserves."

Juurvee also said that if, from a military standpoint, Russia's decision to blow up the Kakhovka dam was not an irrational idea, even though it was a war crime, they no longer had such options — the river and dam were unique.

"You can still engage in nuclear hysteria. But if you constantly threaten with it, the threat loses its potency. It is more of an issue of curiosity and debate — why are they doing this and toying with this threat?"

Russia's hope, however, could be that if the West plans to help Ukraine until the autumn and only then start pushing for negotiations, this would give the Russians a strategic goal, a concrete deadline to hold out, Juurvee added.

Juurvee referred to the First World War when asked when the war might end given the current situation, where there have been no significant changes on the front for a while.

"We recall from the First World War that the ending of a war of attrition may come very abruptly. Both the German and Austria-Hungarian forces were in excellent condition, but a revolution at home led to the signing of a truce. The end could come very quickly at some point," he said.

"Similarly, if armored forces achieve a breakthrough, they can also move quite fast," the researcher said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mait Ots, Kristina Kersa

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

20:00

USA, Estonia sign agreement for new American Embassy plot

19:32

Electricity prices still high despite Estlink 2 repairs ending early

18:33

Extra legal workload not foreseen with legalization of same-sex marriage

18:25

Social ministry proposes €60 monthly pension supplement for all over 80s

18:04

Opposition's no confidence vote against Prime Minister Kaja Kallas fails

18:00

EUAC rules out EU interference with mining licenses in Estonia

17:21

Kontaveit: I can no longer play at the level I want to

17:00

Minister: State cannot afford 11 percent mimimum wage rise for teachers

16:20

Researcher: End of war in Ukraine could come unexpectedly soon

15:40

Community festival in Tallinn marks World Refugee Day on Tuesday

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

12:39

Historic decision: Estonia legalizes same-sex marriage Updated

17.06

Ukraine war shines light on peculiarities of Russian elite forces

17.06

Intelligence chief: We won't see Ukraine counter-offensive in the next week

19.06

Estonia buys anti-aircraft missiles in rare 5-country joint procurement

09:39

Anett Kontaveit announces retirement from tennis at 27

09:16

Rhinoceros Kigoma dies in terrible accident at Tallinn Zoo

07:20

Riigikogu supports elimination of tax breaks and increase of income tax

10:58

From Linnahall to Viru, new major urban space plan for Tallinn in the works

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: