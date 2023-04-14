Ott Tänak pays tribute after death of former teammate Craig Breen

Estonian rally driver Ott Tänak has made an emotional tribute to his friend and former WRC teammate Craig Breen, who was killed in an accident Thursday during testing ahead of this weekend's Croatia Rally.

The pair had been teammates at Hyundai 2020-2021, and Breen, 33 and a native of Waterford City, Ireland, continued to drive for the team through to this season.

Tänak posted that: "I can't believe I'm writing this now. Life can be so fragile and unfair."

Craig Breen with Ott Tänak during the latter's Hyundai days. Source: Hyundai Motorsport

"My deepest condolences to Craig's family, friends and all the WRC family. There are no words, everything is just broken."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ott Tänak (@otttanak)

Statement from Hyundai Motorsport pic.twitter.com/GLNXbphVQW — hmsgofficial (@HMSGOfficial) April 13, 2023

Breen was at the wheel when the Hyundai i20 struck a roadside pole alongside the course, between the towns of Stari Golubovec and Lobor, at 12.40 p.m. local time. The impact hit the car front-left, leaving Breen with fatal injuries. Co-driver James Fulton was uninjured.

Urmo Aava, organizer of Rally Estonia, a full WRC calendar event, told ETV current affairs show "Ringvaade" that: "Craig was a very cheerful and determined athlete who was also a big fan of Rally Estonia.

"It was always a great pleasure to be able communicate with him and it was lovely to get to do things with him. I watched him from the sidelines an awful lot, and he was very, very good on fast gravel and snow rallies in particular - those that take place in Finland, Estonia and Sweden. He was certainly at the absolute top of world class drivers," Aava, a former rally driver himself, went on.

"Craig Breen's passing is surely a major loss for the world of rallying. We are all working at all times to ensure that the safety of drivers improves. But this shows what life can be like and how safety is tied up in the small details. None of us are wholly safe from such incidents, unfortunately," he went on.

Craig Breen was more than just a #WRC driver. A hero to many, a friend to many more, our world simply won't be the same without him.



DirtFish would like to pass on its condolences to Craig's family, his many friends around the world and the entire Hyundai Motorsport team. pic.twitter.com/JuQpsaakiw — DirtFish (@DirtFishRally) April 13, 2023

Breen's accident was the first fatality at a full WRC-level event in 17 years.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!