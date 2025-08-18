X!

Health Insurance Fund considered new office space in Golden Gate

Tiina Meeri's recent sheet metal trauma had to do with Urmas Sõõrumaa's Golden Gate development in Rotermanni Quarter.
Tiina Meeri's recent sheet metal trauma had to do with Urmas Sõõrumaa's Golden Gate development in Rotermanni Quarter. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
The short of money Health Insurance Fund has been criticized for moving its office to the brand new Arter Quarter in Tallinn's Kesklinn and paying tens of thousands of euros a month in rent. Documents show the state agency also looked at several other expensive premises.

The Riigikogu Anti-Corruption Select Committee asked the Health Insurance Fund (Tervisekassa) how it decided to relocate its Tallinn office from Lastekodu  tänav to a rental space in the Arter Quarter.

The questions were answered by board member Pille Banhard. She said the office needed to relocate as the previous space was too large, and many employees now often work from home. Staff being spread across four floors did not encourage cooperation, she added.

Banhard highlighted repeated water leaks in the old building. She said the outdated office made it difficult to attract good employees to the agency.

"Against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine, we should also note that the Defense Forces General Staff is located right next to the office building, which means that in the event of military conflict, our office location would not be safe," Banhard added.

Arter kvartal Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

In the second half of 2022, the Health Insurance Fund mapped out potential office spaces to relocate in 2024. It focused on buildings in central Tallinn that had, among other things, a shelter and an A energy rating.

Along with Arter, the Golden Gate development and the Foorum Center were also shortlisted. She said the Golden Gate's prices were higher, while a spot in the Foorum Center was not available at the right time. It also did not have an A energy rating.

Other premises in the Avala Quarter and on Maakri and Ahtri streets were also considered, but they were not available at the right time.

Banhard also pointed out that the Health Insurance Fund's supervisory board did not approve the move to Arter Quarter or the rent – an average of €63,684 per month including all related costs – because the decision was within the competence of the management board, not the supervisory board.

The supervisory board merely took note of the relocation agenda item at its meeting on April 26 last year.

Banhard said the agency needs to offer employees modern working conditions.

The Health Insurance Fund's expenses have come under public scrutiny after it was reported that the agency's summer party cost tens of thousands of euros. Director Rain Laane resigned after the story was reported by the media.

Editor: Karin Koppel, Helen Wright

