Riigikogu committee to check defense and security officials' declarations of interest

The Riigikogu's Anti-Corruption Select Committee has decided to check the declarations of interest of officials working in national defense and internal security, citing the risks associated with increased funding in those fields.

The committee decided to map a sample of almost 100 officials working in national defense and internal security and check their declarations of interest, according to a Riigikogu press release on Monday.

Anastassia Kovalenko-Kõlvart (Center), who chairs the Riigikogu's Anti-Corruption Select Committee, pointed out that the state is making large financial investments not only in national defense but also in civil protection. Therefore, it is reasonable to review declarations of interest submitted by officials involved in deciding on the use of these funds.

"Even the Minister of Finance pointed out in the Riigikogu's main chamber when presenting next year's state budget that the budget for the Ministry of the Interior's sphere of government has increased significantly," Kovalenko-Kõlvart said.

"So we are keeping an eye on all aspects of defense. In addition, it has now emerged that the data of many officials in the defense sector are not reflected in the register of declarations of interests, which is why the committee is contacting government agencies separately to find out how potential conflicts of interest are being mitigated," she added.

The committee decided that if an elected official is not listed in the register of declarations of interest, the government agency will be consulted on how to mitigate the risk of conflicts of interest.

According to the Anti-Corruption Act, the deadline for declaring interests is May 31 or four months from the date of taking office with the obligation to make a declaration. Nearly 5,000 public officials are required to submit a declaration of interest.

Under the Anti-Corruption Act, the select committee has the exclusive right to check the declarations of interest made by senior officials including the president, Riigikogu MPs and members of the government.

The select committee has the right to check all declarations submitted to the register.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!