Minister: Health fund summer party issue to be discussed at board meeting

The backlash over the Health Insurance Fund's (Tervisekassa) lavish summer party held at a South Estonian spa hotel will be dealt with at a board meeting, Minister of Social Affairs Karmen Joller (Reform) said.

Joller conceded that Tuesday's media reports of the event at the Taagapera manor in Valga County, which, according to one publication, may have cost over €100,000, offended the public's sense of justice.

"In a difficult time, when the Health Insurance Fund has to spend reserves on needed health services and our healthcare system is in crisis, organizing luxurious summer days offends the sense of justice. Of course, people must be motivated and a team spirit fostered, but in doing so, real possibilities must be taken into account," Joller wrote on social media.

Joller noted that her own ministry, the Ministry of Social Affairs, opted to cancel its own summer days this year, for budgetary reasons.

"As a public law institution, the Health Insurance Fund is an independent organization, but its leaders must not forget that they operate for the people of Estonia and with taxpayers' money. We will definitely discuss the topic at the upcoming council meeting," Joller went on.

Several media outlets on Tuesday reported on the fund's summer days, which took place at the Taagepera manor's Wagenküll spa hotel, at the end of last month. The entire hotel was reportedly booked out for the event. This was controversial also since the fund's financial situation has been such that, for instance, last September there had been talk of dipping into its reserves to cover costs.

Center Party chair Mihhail Kõlvart on Wednesday called for Joller's resignation in the wake of the controversy.

