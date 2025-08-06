X!

Minister: Health fund summer party issue to be discussed at board meeting

News
Karmen Joller.
Karmen Joller. Source: ERR
News

The backlash over the Health Insurance Fund's (Tervisekassa) lavish summer party held at a South Estonian spa hotel will be dealt with at a board meeting, Minister of Social Affairs Karmen Joller (Reform) said.

Joller conceded that Tuesday's media reports of the event at the Taagapera manor in Valga County, which, according to one publication, may have cost over €100,000, offended the public's sense of justice.

"In a difficult time, when the Health Insurance Fund has to spend reserves on needed health services and our healthcare system is in crisis, organizing luxurious summer days offends the sense of justice. Of course, people must be motivated and a team spirit fostered, but in doing so, real possibilities must be taken into account," Joller wrote on social media.

Joller noted that her own ministry, the Ministry of Social Affairs, opted to cancel its own summer days this year, for budgetary reasons.

"As a public law institution, the Health Insurance Fund is an independent organization, but its leaders must not forget that they operate for the people of Estonia and with taxpayers' money. We will definitely discuss the topic at the upcoming council meeting," Joller went on.

Several media outlets on Tuesday reported on the fund's summer days, which took place at the Taagepera manor's Wagenküll spa hotel, at the end of last month. The entire hotel was reportedly booked out for the event. This was controversial also since the fund's financial situation has been such that, for instance, last September there had been talk of dipping into its reserves to cover costs.

Center Party chair Mihhail Kõlvart on Wednesday called for Joller's resignation in the wake of the controversy.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Andrew Whyte :

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:01

Estonia overcomes Israel in pre-season basketball friendly

13:54

Estonian police ordered to be more diligent with people's personal information

13:43

Health fund chief: I'm sorry that thanking employees offends people's sense of justice

13:22

Nele Peil: The PM is wrong, retail space does not determine food prices

13:01

EKRE leader: Isamaa's main electoral competitors in Tallinn, but also allies

12:37

It's now possible to monitor health of Estonian lakes from space

12:25

PM reiterates call for health fund reshuffle after summer event controversy

10:21

Minister: Health fund summer party issue to be discussed at board meeting

09:58

Elron train drivers refuse to work overtime after pay rise canceled

09:27

EKRE MP demands release of license plate recognition images of him driving

be prepared!

Most Read articles

05.08

President of Israel on official visit to Estonia on Wednesday

05.08

Ministry: 3-hour closure of Tallinn airspace overnight had 'minimal impact'

05.08

Lowering VAT rate to 13% would cost state €245 million

05.08

Prosecutor files embezzlement charges against Slava Ukraini NGO founder Updated

05.08

Filming of new movie set in 1980s Estonia nears completion

08:18

Center chair calls for minister's resignation over 'six-figure' summer event

21.10

Rare 'rat king' taken to University of Tartu Natural History Museum

04.08

Estonian festival organizers struggling to land sponsors

04.08

Social Democratic Party MP apologizes after social media post targeting Russians

04.08

Head of supermarket chain: Many Estonians struggling to afford food

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo