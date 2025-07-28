X!

Every third Estonian healthcare worker needs translation assistance

News
North Estonia Medical Center (PERH). Photo is illustrative.
North Estonia Medical Center (PERH). Photo is illustrative. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

One-third of healthcare workers in Estonia encounter language barriers in their work, a study shows. Under the law, it is the patient's responsibility to find a translator.

Hospitals in Estonia lack interpreters. At the same time, a survey conducted by the Estonian Medical Students' Association, the Estonian Junior Doctors' Association, and the Nursing Students' Society shows that language barriers are a problem for every third healthcare worker.

Understanding the patient and organizing treatment becomes difficult, as the role of interpreter often falls to the patient's spouse, a colleague, or even ChatGPT.

A survey, conducted at the end of 2024 and involving 2,389 healthcare workers, highlighted that language barriers directly impact both work organization and patient care.

One in three respondents had experienced a situation where language problems hindered understanding the patient.

Nearly half of doctors said they relied on help from a colleague, a patient's family member, or translation tools such as Google Translate or ChatGPT.

The highest number of foreign-language patients were found in Tallinn hospitals. In pediatric and women's clinics, several respondents described cases in which all communication with the patient occurred through a spouse.

In some cases, it was noted that this could affect patient safety and confidentiality, for example, in suspected domestic violence situations.

"If the patient and the healthcare worker do not share a common language, then the transmission of information, diagnosis, and treatment outcome all suffer. Often, more tests must be conducted and colleagues involved, which wastes time and increases costs," said Anette Remmelg, a member of the EAÜS foreign language project team.

Johanna Rõigas, an internal medicine doctor and member of the Estonian Junior Doctors' Association, added that placing the burden of finding a translator on the patient can deepen inequality.

"In practice, this means that an elderly Russian-speaking patient living alone has to find a translator themselves, or else go without help," she said.

According to the survey, one in five healthcare workers has had to cancel or postpone an appointment due to a language barrier.

Earlier studies have also shown that a language barrier can extend an appointment by up to 30 minutes. Each day in the hospital costs the Estonian Health Insurance Fund up to €1,606.

Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise has pointed out that the law does not require a healthcare provider to offer services in a foreign language, except in the case of emergency care. If a person comes for a scheduled appointment and does not speak Estonian and has no interpreter, the doctor may refuse to provide the service.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright, Ariadna Pavlenko, Anna Solovjova, Sandra Saar

Related

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:44

Kaupo Rosin: Continuing the war may be the least risky short-term option for Russia

14:06

Kaarel Rundu: Transition to teaching in Estonian needs time, care and trust

13:34

Mart Rannut: Has the Russian schools reform been derailed?

12:58

Estonia's largest animal feed plant completed in Jõgeva County

12:01

Historian: Without the efforts of German and Swedish clergy, we would not have a country

11:25

Every third Estonian healthcare worker needs translation assistance

10:53

Estonian space psychologist studies the human psyche in extreme conditions

10:27

Hundreds of women participate 'Be Prepared!' crisis awareness camp

09:55

Russians three times less likely to trust ERR than Estonians

09:13

Estonia's Mark Lajal wins second Challenger trophy of his career

be prepared!

Most Read articles

27.07

Estonia invites US defense secretary to jump into icy lake during winter training camp visit

27.07

Estonia's banks following LHV's claim before taking action

25.07

Gallery: Rock legends AC/DC pack Estonia's song festival grounds

27.07

Geologist: Location of new Baltic Sea oil field is quite surprising

08:02

Estonian restaurants say no escaping price hikes in the autumn

07:35

Geologist: Chances of finding gas and oil off the coast of Estonia minute

26.07

Hot weather puts spotlight on Estonia's top beaches and swimming spots

27.07

Agriculture board: Swine fever is widespread and the situation is serious

25.07

LHV demanding damages of €247 million from FIU over banking data access

11:25

Every third Estonian healthcare worker needs translation assistance

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo