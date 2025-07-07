Health Insurance Fund texting HPV vaccine reminders to parents

Starting Monday, the Estonian Health Insurance Fund (EHIF) will begin sending SMS reminders to parents of children in the target group to get their kids vaccinated against HPV. The single-dose HPV vaccine is free for youth aged 12–18.

Human papillomavirus, or HPV, is a widespread virus that infects one in four people. It primarily spreads through skin-to-skin or mucous membrane contact and can cause several malignant cancers, including cervical, anal, penile, vulvar and oropharyngeal — or tonsil — cancer.

In Estonia, more than 200 cancer cases are diagnosed each year due to HPV.

The reminder texts the EHIF will begin sending out this week include information about HPV vaccination options and aim to ensure the vaccines aren't forgotten over summer break, the fund said.

This summer also marks the first time youth can get the HPV vaccine at their family health center, helping improve access.

"Summer is a time when school-based vaccination programs are on pause, but it may actually be the time when many youth have more chances to visit their family doctor with a parent," said Hanna Jäe, vaccination service manager at EHIF.

"The SMS reminders will help keep parents informed about both the availability of the vaccine and the importance of protecting their child's health," she added.

In Estonia, the single-dose HPV vaccine is free for youth aged 12–18 and available at any family health center, regardless of where the patient is registered. Parental consent is required for those under 18.

Speaking on behalf of the Estonian Association of Family Physicians (EPS), Dr. Elle-Mall Sadrak emphasized that vaccination is a simple and effective way to prevent cancers caused by HPV.

"Summer break gives young people who missed vaccination at school an additional chance to get vaccinated before reaching adulthood," Sadrak explained, noting that this is the only way to effectively prevent certain cancers.

"I encourage parents and youth to make informed decisions and take advantage of this summer's opportunity to get vaccinated at a family health center," she added.

