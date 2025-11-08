X!

Only a quarter of Estonian preteens taken for routine health checkups

Child at a doctor's office. Photo is illustrative.
Child at a doctor's office. Photo is illustrative. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Just 26 percent of Estonia's 11- and 12-year-olds are seen by their family doctor for routine checkups, leaving many potential health issues undetected.

Parents of infants and toddlers are far more likely to keep up with routine checkups, with 97 percent of all babies seen for their one-year checkups last year, the Estonian Health Insurance Fund (EHIF) said.

School nurses handle routine screenings for first, third, seventh and 10th graders on site, but preteens and 15- and 16-year-olds should be seeing their family doctor for checkups — a detail many parents don't know.

"Children aged 11–12 are entering a period of rapid growth before adolescence, when both the body and their moods change," said family doctor Marje Oona.

She explained that at these routine checkups, providers review the child's height, weight, posture, vision, breathing and blood pressure.

Oona stressed that these checkups aren't just a formality. "It's a chance to spot concerns in a child's growth and development," she said, adding that some may be more easily or effectively addressed earlier on.

These checkups are also a chance for parents to talk with doctors or nurses about any concerns about their child's behavior or habits, from eating-related to social struggles or learning difficulties.

"Both physical and mental health are important to a child's well-being," Oona said.

Checkup reminders by text

Since this summer, EHIF has trialed texting reminders to parents about upcoming checkups. In September, one in ten parents texted took their child to the doctor within a month.

EHIF preventive services chief Margit Savisaar said all 11–12- and 15–16-year-olds are welcome at the doctor's for routine checkups, with or without a reminder text.

"But parents should be aware that they need to schedule the appointment directly with their family doctor's office," she said, urging them to make time for their child's health, even with everything else going on.

--

Editor: Barbara Oja, Aili Vahtla

