Doctor debunks the folk wisdom of 'vodka socks' to treat a fever

Bottles of vodka.
Bottles of vodka. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
ERR's Novaator portal dispelled the myth of the beneficial effects of treating a fever, including in children, with vodka — not by drinking it, but by applying it to the skin.

Novaator reader Hanneli wondered whether vodka socks are really effective in bringing down a fever, just one of various pieces of folk wisdom when it comes to illness.

Doctor Liis Puis told the portal that decades ago, it had indeed been a very widespread practice to have children wear vodka-infused socks when they had a fever, keeping them on overnight. An alternative was to rub the skin with a cloth soaked in vodka.

Modern doctors do not recommend either practice, either for children or adults.
"Alcohol irritates the skin, gets absorbed through the skin, and may cause poisoning, especially in children. Inhaled alcohol fumes can also lead to poisoning in children," Puis said.

Cooling the skin with vodka created a momentary kind of cooling sensation which was seen as beneficial to those with a high temperature. However in reality the action can have the opposite effect, as the rapid evaporation of the alcohol from the skin may cause the skin surface to cool more quickly than is ideal. This in turn can trigger shivering, which may actually lead to an increase in body temperature.

Over-the-counter cold and flu medications are the best solution for those with a fever. The skin can also be lightly rubbed with lukewarm water, Pius added.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Sandra Saar

