More than 22,000 boys in Estonia vaccinated against HPV in 2024

Thousands of boys in Estonia were vaccinated against human papillomavirus (HPV) last year after the rules were changed in February. Previously, the preventative measure was only targeted at girls.

Irina Filippova, the Service Manager of the Infectious Diseases Epidemiology Department at the Health Board, said the response has been very positive.

In some regions, half of the target group of boys is already protected against HPV, significantly reducing the virus's spread.

"Both boys and their parents welcomed the news warmly, and boys make up as much as 75.4% of those vaccinated this year. As of November, a total of 22,572 boys have received the vaccine," Filippova said in a statement from the Health Board.

She stressed that these results do not indicate that girls are less interested in vaccination.

The higher number of boys vaccinated reflects that girls began receiving the vaccine in 2018, and many aged 15–18 have already been vaccinated, the official said.

Looking at boys aged 12–14, counties such as Saare, Tartu, Jõgeva, Viljandi, and Lääne-Viru have performed exceptionally well. Interest is lowest in Järva, Lääne, Hiiu, and Põlva counties.

More than 29,950 boys and girls were vaccinated against HPV last year.

The virus affects both men and women, spreading through skin-to-skin contact or mucosal contact. Infection can occur during sexual intercourse, but even intimate contact is sufficient.

HPV is a primary cause of cervical cancer. Estonia has one of the highest cervical cancer rates and mortality rates in Europe with HPV-related cancers affect over 300 people annually.

"Timely vaccination could prevent more than 90 percent of these cases. Achieving high HPV vaccination coverage among 12–18-year-olds is entirely possible in Estonia. All it takes is parental consent for vaccination," explains Irina Filippova.

Data from Scotland shows a 74 percent reduction in cervical cancer incidence among women vaccinated through a catch-up program for those over 14. No cases of cervical cancer were found among those vaccinated at ages 12–13.

