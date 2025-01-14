X!

More than 22,000 boys in Estonia vaccinated against HPV in 2024

News
Vaccines.
Vaccines. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Thousands of boys in Estonia were vaccinated against human papillomavirus (HPV) last year after the rules were changed in February. Previously, the preventative measure was only targeted at girls.

Irina Filippova, the Service Manager of the Infectious Diseases Epidemiology Department at the Health Board, said the response has been very positive.

In some regions, half of the target group of boys is already protected against HPV, significantly reducing the virus's spread.

"Both boys and their parents welcomed the news warmly, and boys make up as much as 75.4% of those vaccinated this year. As of November, a total of 22,572 boys have received the vaccine," Filippova said in a statement from the Health Board.

She stressed that these results do not indicate that girls are less interested in vaccination.

The higher number of boys vaccinated reflects that girls began receiving the vaccine in 2018, and many aged 15–18 have already been vaccinated, the official said.

Looking at boys aged 12–14, counties such as Saare, Tartu, Jõgeva, Viljandi, and Lääne-Viru have performed exceptionally well. Interest is lowest in Järva, Lääne, Hiiu, and Põlva counties.

More than 29,950 boys and girls were vaccinated against HPV last year.

The virus affects both men and women, spreading through skin-to-skin contact or mucosal contact. Infection can occur during sexual intercourse, but even intimate contact is sufficient.

HPV is a primary cause of cervical cancer. Estonia has one of the highest cervical cancer rates and mortality rates in Europe with HPV-related cancers affect over 300 people annually.

"Timely vaccination could prevent more than 90 percent of these cases. Achieving high HPV vaccination coverage among 12–18-year-olds is entirely possible in Estonia. All it takes is parental consent for vaccination," explains Irina Filippova.

Data from Scotland shows a 74 percent reduction in cervical cancer incidence among women vaccinated through a catch-up program for those over 14. No cases of cervical cancer were found among those vaccinated at ages 12–13.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:50

Contractors: Bleak traffic statistics reflects situation of roads

13:23

Hobby school support down by a third over five years in Estonia

13:18

Estonian tennis player Markus Mölder makes it to Bressuire tournament main draw

12:51

Six local governments hike land tax to maximum extent this year

12:17

Impact analyses for state takeover of secondary education due in May

11:55

Maldives' President Mohamed Muizzu makes first visit to Estonia

11:23

Kristi Raik: Security in 2025 or what doesn't kill you makes you stronger

10:53

Estonian duo stay 11th in Dakar Rally despite challenges in Saudi dunes

10:44

Estonia joins EU nations in calls for lower Russian oil cap, end to gas imports

10:24

Researcher: Hybrid tactics likely spreading from Taiwan Strait to the Baltic Sea

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

13.01

2 Estonians killed in avalanche in French Alps

13.01

Births drop by over a thousand to fewer than 10,000 in Estonia last year

13.01

Ida-Viru County accident delays eastbound Elron trains

07.01

Expat: I don't recommend anyone not working in tech sector relocate to Estonia

12.01

Thousands of households still without power in Estonia

13.01

Former ISS head: The Baltics are not of special importance to Russia

08:49

Bill would allow state to collect social tax on undeclared 'envelope wages'

13.01

What kind of navies would the Baltics need to counter threats?

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo