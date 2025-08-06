Health Board not canceling its summer seminar in wake of recent scandal

The Health Board will hold a summer seminar at the Järveveere Holiday Center on the shore of Võrtsjärv on August 18 and 19, which will cost €35,000, said Mari-Anne Härma, deputy director general of the Health Board.

"This summer seminar is a deliberate management decision based on our role in various crises," said Härma.

"This time, the main theme of the seminar is communication, where our staff will practice interacting with the public on different topics and in different situations. And of course, the broader goal is to build cooperation among people who don't usually work together day to day," Härma said.

"Inevitably, when an incident erupts, you have to collaborate with many different people at once in a crisis headquarters. And it's important that we learn to operate in sync," she added.

Härma also said that the Health Board organizes such trainings every year. In addition to trainings aimed at its own staff, the agency also funds various exercises and training sessions across the healthcare sector.

"This is part of the emergency response plan and preparations for crises. There are no plans to cancel it at this time," said Härma.

According to Härma, the Health Board has not organized traditional summer outings and likely won't in the future.

Härma said the seminar would cost between €30,000 and €35,000. "And since entertainment is planned for the end of the first day, employees will contribute €15," she said.

"Even though some may perceive it as just an entertainment event, these events are necessary. We have no plans to cancel them, likely not next year either," said Härma.

Meanwhile, the Health Insurance Fund finds itself in hot water after it turned out it held lavish summer days for its employees at the Wagenküll Castle Spa in Valga County, costing an estimated €100,000. The agency's chief said Wednesday that "he regrets that thanking employees offends the public's sense of justice," that it's possible the topic was whipped up following political motives and that the event cost well under €100,000 to organize.

