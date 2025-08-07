Opposition split on call for minister to resign over summer retreat scandal

Opposition leaders are split over calls for Minister of Social Protection Karmen Joller (Reform) to resign following the Estonian Health Insurance Fund's (EHIF) recent costly summer retreat. Isamaa chair Urmas Reinsalu says she should step down; Social Democratic Party (SDE) deputy chair Tanel Kiik disagrees.

"In terms of political responsibility, yes, I believe it would be justified — and I'm calling on [Joller] to step down," Reinsalu told ERR on Thursday.

"There's been a lot of dodging and deflecting around this particular case," he continued. "As I learned yesterday, journalists had already contacted Ministry of Social Affairs officials back in July — well before the event took place. So in reality, the ministry had been aware of this party well in advance already."

According to the Isamaa chair, this speaks to a broader culture of irresponsibility that the government has been fostering in society.

"And of course, when words and actions don't align — and this really is a grotesque metaphor — that a party of symbolic value like this is thrown while the Health Insurance Fund is operating in the red with rapidly shrinking reserves," he explained. "It violates the public's sense of fairness, and it must be met with clear political accountability."

He believes EHIF director Rein Laane should resign as well, adding that the matter demands both political and personal accountability.

Kiik: Joller likely not involved in organizing retreat

SDE deputy chair and former social affairs minister Tanel Kiik was also critical on Thursday, but struck a far more measured tone.

"Let's start with the fact that organizing a summer retreat in this format and at that location was undoubtedly a mistake," he acknowledged. "Of course, you can motivate employees and hold appreciation events, but these have to be planned more modestly and financially responsibly."

Kiik noted that when the Estonian economy has been in decline for three years running, people are struggling to get by and everyone knows the healthcare sector is in a funding crisis, "Then it's neither the time nor the place to hold an event like this. I'm very sorry the EHIF failed to grasp that beforehand. An event like this should never have been held."

EHIF's supervisory board is convening for an emergency meeting on Friday. The SDE deputy chief said he would trust them to make any decisions regarding the appointment or dismissal of the fund's leadership.

"I wouldn't interfere in the supervisory board's work," he said. "It's their responsibility to assess whether and to what extent that trust was abused and what next steps should be taken."

ERR asked Kiik whether he believed Joller currently has reason to resign as minister of social protection.

"Over this particular issue, honestly, I'd say no," he replied. "I believe the minister responsible for the healthcare sector most likely had no involvement in the organizational side of EHIF's summer retreat."

Six-figure summer retreat

Several media outlets reported Tuesday on a summer retreat held by EHIF at the Castle Spa Wagenküll, located at Taagepera Castle in Southern Estonia, late last month. The entire property was booked for the event, which, according to Õhtuleht, may have cost more than €100,000.

The opposition Center Party has also called for Joller's resignation over the scandal.

As minister of social protection, Joller has convened an emergency meeting of EHIF's supervisory board for Friday, noting that the supervisory board wants an explanation from the fund's leadership regarding the decision to organize such an exclusive summer retreat.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister and Reform Party chair Kristen Michal recommended that EHIF's leadership should be replaced due to the secrecy surrounding the fund's summer retreat and the misleading impression given regarding the use of public funds.

