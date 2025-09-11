X!

Agency in overspending scandal looking to pay €35,000 for help finding new CEO

Estonian Health Insurance Fund logo on the facade at Arter Quarter in Tallinn.
Estonian Health Insurance Fund logo on the facade at Arter Quarter in Tallinn. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
The Health Insurance Fund has launched a public tender to find a firm to recruit its new CEO, offering up to €35,000 for the service.

On Wednesday, the Health Insurance Fund launched a public tender titled "Recruitment Service for a CEO." The chosen firm will be expected to facilitate communication between the fund and its supervisory board during the selection process, while also preparing a candidate profile for the position.

This includes mapping out expectations and requirements, preparing an overview of the role, its challenges and the salary package.

The winner of the tender will also be tasked with drafting and designing the recruitment notice, distributing it through effective channels and conducting targeted searches by approaching suitable individuals directly and encouraging them to apply.

Additionally, the service provider must compile documentation on candidates, communicate with them, invite them to different rounds and, together with the fund's representatives, select which candidates to interview. They will also be responsible for preparing interview summaries and organizing the final round.

Candidates who make it to the final stage must undergo skills and strength assessments and their backgrounds will be checked by the service provider.

According to the technical description, the Health Insurance Fund requires that the winning bidder present at least two suitable candidates to the supervisory board. The contract will remain in effect until the CEO position has been filled.

The estimated cost of the tender is €35,000.

The fund's previous CEO, Rain Laane, submitted his resignation on August 22, which the supervisory board accepted. Laane stepped down following sharp criticism of the Health Insurance Fund's costly summer retreat, held at the Wagenküll Castle Spa, which cost €84,000 plus fringe benefit tax despite the agency's financial troubles.

Questions have also been raised over the decision to relocate the fund's offices to the new Arter Quarter in central Tallinn, as well as the purchase of expensive kitchen equipment for the site, including faucets costing nearly €3,500 that can dispense sparkling water.

Interested parties have until noon on September 23 to submit the required documents to participate in the tender.

Editor: Karin Koppel, Marcus Turovski

