Despite efforts, small number of minors ending up in prison system

Despite the state's goal of keeping them out of the penitentiary system, instances of minors being incarcerated in Estonia have been reported, though mainly for remand purposes while awaiting trial.

In most cases, the crimes committed by the youths have been so severe that imprisonment, despite being minors, i.e., under 18, has been seen as the only viable option.

"Aktuaalne kaamera" reported that while there had been a brief period at the start of 2024 where there were no minors in prison in Estonia, this did not last.

At present, three minors are incarcerated in the youth wing of Viru Prison, in Jõhvi, awaiting court rulings.

Two of these are on remand on suspicion of committing homicide, while the third is detained for various crimes against the person, including rape, as well as property-related crime.

In the latter case, the litany of offenses was so long that it was deemed most reasonable to take him into custody also.

Laidi Surva, deputy secretary general at the Ministry of Justice and Digital Affairs, said: "The approach of keeping young people out of prison whenever possible remains in place."

"This is because we see it that those young people who have been through the prison system are more likely to commit new offenses compared with those who have never been incarcerated," Surva went on.

Triin Tarendi, a social worker at the Viru Prison, highlighted a growing issue of mistrust of adults and authority figures, and increasing instances of self-harm among minors.

According to Tarendi, significant support could come from providing quicker assistance to young people and their families, helping them in escaping their tangle of problems.

"There are no child psychiatrists, which is a well-known issue," Tarendi said.

"When a young person has to wait three, four, or five months for a psychiatrist's appointment, I wouldn't want to be in the shoes of a parent who doesn't know if their child will still be alive after those three months," Tarendi continued.

Another concern raised by Tarendi is that of young people often not considering the possibility of ending up in prison when committing their acts.

"When reality hits that their actions have taken them this far, it is very frightening for them. Adapting to prison life is particularly difficult for minors," Tarendi said.

"Another very scary moment comes after release, when they return to freedom, because they fear how society will treat them there," she added.

At present, there are more than 1,600 inmates in Estonia's prisons.

