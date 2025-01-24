Justice minister: Estonia has adopted more EU laws than necessary

Estonia has adopted European Union regulations more comprehensively than necessary, and before adopting new regulations, it should ensure that existing ones are functional, said Minister of Justice and Digital Affairs Liisa Pakosta (Eesti 200).

The minister said Estonia has too many regulations and the government is working to reduce bureaucracy.

"In August, I sent out a broad initiative called 'Put a Stamp on Bureaucracy' ("Bürokraatiale pitsat peale".) I received extensive feedback on how to address these issues. I outlined four questions we are working to solve. This is not just about reducing administrative burdens but also about incorporating technological solutions into legislation from the outset and adopting EU regulations more narrowly and fairly. In February, I will present solutions to the Cabinet, as this will involve tasks for other ministries as well," she said on Thursday's "Esimene stuudio".

Estonia has been too eager when adopting EU regulations and should focus on implementing existing laws before embracing new ones, the minister said.

"This has been Estonia's proposal – to draw a line and ensure that existing regulations are operational. Additionally, we have adopted EU law more comprehensively than necessary, imposing stricter requirements than required. Where flexibility was allowed, we have always chosen the strictest option. This is one of the questions I posed, received feedback on, and will move forward with," Pakosta said.

Asked if there are too many civil servants in Estonia, the minister said it is hard to say. In some areas, there are enough, while in others, there are too few.

In general, she believes Estonia is a "lean state."

Liisa Pakosta. Source: ERR

Leasing prison spaces minimizes risks

Estonia is currently discussing the possibility of leasing Tartu Prison to foreign countries.

Pakosta said that if the state cannot find alternative uses for Tartu Prison as a specialized facility, one option is to close it, resulting in job losses. Another option is leasing it, which would preserve jobs.

"We have an empty building, and there are two options: we collect taxpayer money to maintain an empty building — which is not fair because taxpayers should not have to pay for the state to keep an empty building — or we take the widely-used European approach and lease it to someone else. Clear boundaries would be set to ensure better security in the Tartu area than we currently have," the minister explained.

Pakosta stressed the primary goal of leasing the prison would be to enhance security in the Tartu region and increase security cooperation between the two countries. This would ensure Estonian taxpayers bear no financial burden.

"All risks must be covered by the other country. We will retain skilled employees, taxes, and related revenue," she added.

"All risks have been thoroughly mitigated. We have worked extensively to ensure that no unaddressed risks remain," Pakosta emphasized.

She outlined Estonia's "red lines" for leasing prisons to foreign nationals: "Security must improve overall. We will only take prisoners who have no chance of receiving furloughs. All prisoners will return to their country of origin, and none will be released in Estonia. They will return well before release so that their reintegration into society occurs in their home country. Not a single expense should fall on our healthcare system, educators, or translators — everything must generate well-paying jobs."

Pakosta noted that some issues flagged by Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise, such as ensuring foreign prisoners have access to professional assistance in their native language, are already being addressed.

"These issues are resolved. Translation programs are already being tested in prisons. Estonia is a digital nation. We can provide solutions that other countries, on which these analyses are based, could not offer," she said.

Pakosta added that Estonia already houses foreign prisoners under international cooperation agreements, including war criminals. She also pointed out that many domestic prisoners often do not speak Estonian.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!