Estonian MPs to visit Taiwan

Estonia's parliament's Taiwan Support Group will visit the country next week to strengthen relations, learn about the business environment and discuss the security situation.

From Monday to Friday (March 4-8), the MPs will meet with President of Taiwan Tsai Ing-wen, President of the Legislative Yuan (legislature of Taiwan) Han Kuo-yu, Prime Minister Chen Chien-jen and the Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu.

They also plan to meet with representatives of political parties, non-profit organizations, and business associations.

This will be the largest Estonian delegation to visit Taiwan and includes members from several parties, the Riigikogu said in a press release.

Taiwan's minister of foreign affairs, who visited Estonia last November, invited representatives of the Support Group to visit Taiwan.

Last November, the government announced that it would allow the opening of a non-diplomatic mission of Taipei in Estonia.

