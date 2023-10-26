Prosecutor's Office will not investigate MPs' fuel card claims

The Prosecuter's Office will not investigate the use of fuel cards by MPs Henn Põlluaas (EKRE) and Andrus Seeme (Reform) after reports surfaced they had misused their fuel cards.

Based on the initial processed data, there is no basis for starting criminal proceedings, Prosecutor Alan Rüütel told ERR.

The published information initially suggested irregular activity had taken place, but the existing evidence does not suggest the expense system was intentionally abused, Rüütli said.

"Also, the potential damage from individual refueling operations referred to in the press does not exceed the minimum threshold for a criminal offense, i.e. €200. If new information comes to light indicating possible systemic or deliberate abuse, we will reassess this information," he added.

In the case of EKRE MP Kalle Grünthal the data suggested a pattern instead of individual instances, Rüütel said.

"However, the criminal proceedings have yet to establish whether or not the fuel card given to the Riigikogu member [Grünthal] has been systematically or intentionally misused. No suspicion has been raised at this stage," said Rüütel.

Eesti Ekspress wrote on October 21, that Põlluaas and Seeme's fuel cards had been used for refueling while the MP had been in office on business.

Põlluaas said his wife had filled up the car, while Seeme said he could not explain the transaction.

Grünthal, who resigned from EKRE, has been to the Riigikogu's anti-corruption special committee to testify regarding the use of expense allowances. Committee member Priit Sibul (Ismaaa) said Grünthal refused to give substantive statements due to the initiated criminal proceedings.

Grünthal has not been charged.

