Prosecutor's Office will not investigate MPs' fuel card claims

News
Henn Põlluaas.
Henn Põlluaas. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The Prosecuter's Office will not investigate the use of fuel cards by MPs Henn Põlluaas (EKRE) and Andrus Seeme (Reform) after reports surfaced they had misused their fuel cards.

Based on the initial processed data, there is no basis for starting criminal proceedings, Prosecutor Alan Rüütel told ERR.

The published information initially suggested irregular activity had taken place, but the existing evidence does not suggest the expense system was intentionally abused, Rüütli said.

"Also, the potential damage from individual refueling operations referred to in the press does not exceed the minimum threshold for a criminal offense, i.e. €200. If new information comes to light indicating possible systemic or deliberate abuse, we will reassess this information," he added.

In the case of EKRE MP Kalle Grünthal the data suggested a pattern instead of individual instances, Rüütel said.

"However, the criminal proceedings have yet to establish whether or not the fuel card given to the Riigikogu member [Grünthal] has been systematically or intentionally misused. No suspicion has been raised at this stage," said Rüütel.

Eesti Ekspress wrote on October 21, that Põlluaas and Seeme's fuel cards had been used for refueling while the MP had been in office on business.

Põlluaas said his wife had filled up the car, while Seeme said he could not explain the transaction.

Grünthal, who resigned from EKRE, has been to the Riigikogu's anti-corruption special committee to testify regarding the use of expense allowances. Committee member Priit Sibul (Ismaaa) said Grünthal refused to give substantive statements due to the initiated criminal proceedings.

Grünthal has not been charged.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mari Peegel, Helen Wright

Related

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:32

Entrepreneurs slow to apply for EU's Just Transition funding

20:23

Telia plans 95 percent coverage for 5G network by end of 2024

19:50

Slippery road warning issued across Estonia

19:40

Elering relying on insurance to cover damaged infrastructure, not EU Updated

19:28

Estonia releases first photo of damaged communications cable Updated

19:25

Estonian festival I Land Sound wins coveted environmental awareness award

19:12

Theaters crackdown on audiences' bad behavior

18:49

Müller: Current ECB interest rate levels high enough to tackle inflation

17:56

Kallas still not responded to former prime minister's criticism

17:25

Full 2023 program announced for Estonia's Black Nights Film Festival

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

26.10

Estonia's largest, unique lake system dries up under shale mining pressures

25.10

Photo: Chinese ship that crossed gas pipeline is missing anchor

19:28

Estonia releases first photo of damaged communications cable Updated

25.10

Tartu's Annelinn district captures imagination of Hollywood moviemakers

26.10

Despite criticism, Estonia to move forward with NY, SF consulate closures Updated

09:48

Estonian police patrol in Latvia apprehends over 100 illegal migrants

26.10

Estonia wants Russia to return Laidoner plaque from demolished memorial

26.10

Anti-misinfo site: Rakvere sausages pressed into Kremlin propaganda service

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: