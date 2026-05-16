Photos: Rapper nublu gives Tallinn City Council balcony concert

While many years ago The Beatles held their famous rooftop concert, on Friday Estonian rapper nublu performed to hundreds from the balcony of the Tallinn City Council building Friday.

The performance heralded Tallinn Day, and nublu was joined by his band.

nublu, 29, real name Markkus Pulk, has a YouTube channel which boasts over 74 million views.

One of his biggest hits has been "für Oksana," a collaboration with the late Pavel Botšarov, who passed away in March and performed under the handle gameboy tetris.

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