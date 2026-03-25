Estonian rapper noted for his work on integration passes away

Musician, rapper and singer Pavel Botšarov, who found fame performing under the name Gameboy Tetris, has died, Kroonika reported . He was 40 years old.

Nicknamed "Venelane," ("The Russian"), Botšarov was seen as a significant figure in building bridges between Estonia's native Estonian-speaking majority and its Russian-speaking minority, as well as having gained recognition as a rapper.

Some of his most noted work came when he was vocalist with the group 5miinust.

Born March 11, 1986, Botšarov had been a member of the rap group Gorõ Lana, founded in 2003, where he performed under the stage name Magnum Pi. Gorõ Lana released a total of three albums, with the last coming out in 2013.

He joined 5miinust in 2016, soon winning over the public with songs such as "Erootika pood," "Aluspükse," and "Paaristõuked." He left 5miinust due to musical differences, in the summer of 2023.

In 2019, Botšarov had already started releasing music under the name Gameboy Tetris. He contributed to fellow rapper nublu's hit "Für Oksana" (2019), and the pair's collaboration also produced hits such as "Paraadna" (2020), "Tamburiin" (2020), and "Kuhu kadus Sten?" (2022).

As a master of the refrain, Botšarov also contributed to Villemdrillem's track "Soolane värska" (2020) and the hit "Maakas" (2020) by Clicherik and Mäx.

He released his first solo single under the name Gameboy Tetris, "Incognito," in 2021.

Also in 2021, Pavel was decorated with the Order of the White Star, Fifth Class, for his contribution to integration in Estonia.

His debut solo album as Gameboy Tetris, which had been long awaited, had been announced for release in 2024. Botšarov's last solo single, "Tabuuu," was released in May 2024.

Botšarov was also co-host of the show "Tetris" on Raadio 2; the program showcased Russian-language music and culture.

He had marked his 40th birthday earlier this month with a concert at Tallinn venue Uus Laine while, Kroonika reported, his final concert took place just three days before he died, at the Vaarikas nightclub in Pärnu.

Pavel had spoken about the mental health issues he had been battling with for an extended period of time. He had openly shared his journey toward recovery with the public, posting social media videos, including from hospital and encouraging people to speak more openly about mental health issues and other difficult topics.

Kroonika reported he passed away on March 24.

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