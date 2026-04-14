Two bite-sized concerts launch new classical series in Tallinn Tuesday

Two mini-concerts at Tallinn Town Hall on Tuesday evening are launching a new series of bite-sized programs aimed at making classical music more accessible.

The "Only…" series focuses on concerts under 30 minutes, offering listeners the chance to experience high-level classical music in a shorter, more approachable setting. Organizers say the goal is to appeal to seasoned concertgoers, casual tourists and first-time listeners alike.

Its opening night Tuesday features two back-to-back performances: "Only 21st Century" at 5 p.m. and "Only 20th Century" at 5:30 p.m.

Both programs are linked to pianist Tähe-Lee Liiv's international recording project, which continues later this week when she travels to Italy to record her second solo album for Da Vinci Classics, focused on Finnish piano music.

The first concert, "Only 21st Century," highlights contemporary music and includes works by leading Finnish composer Magnus Lindberg alongside new pieces by composers Liisa Hõbepappel and Alireza Farajianhamedani. The program aims to connect Finnish contemporary piano music with new Estonian compositions.

The second concert, "Only 20th Century," offers a contrast with works from earlier modern repertoire, featuring Finnish composer Einojuhani Rautavaara's etudes and Claude Debussy's "Images I."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!