X!

Two bite-sized concerts launch new classical series in Tallinn Tuesday

News
Estonian pianist Tähe-Lee Liiv performing with the Tallinn Chamber Orchestra (TKO).
Estonian pianist Tähe-Lee Liiv performing with the Tallinn Chamber Orchestra (TKO). Source: Rene Jakobson/EMP
News

Two mini-concerts at Tallinn Town Hall on Tuesday evening are launching a new series of bite-sized programs aimed at making classical music more accessible.

The "Only…" series focuses on concerts under 30 minutes, offering listeners the chance to experience high-level classical music in a shorter, more approachable setting. Organizers say the goal is to appeal to seasoned concertgoers, casual tourists and first-time listeners alike.

Its opening night Tuesday features two back-to-back performances: "Only 21st Century" at 5 p.m. and "Only 20th Century" at 5:30 p.m.

Both programs are linked to pianist Tähe-Lee Liiv's international recording project, which continues later this week when she travels to Italy to record her second solo album for Da Vinci Classics, focused on Finnish piano music.

The first concert, "Only 21st Century," highlights contemporary music and includes works by leading Finnish composer Magnus Lindberg alongside new pieces by composers Liisa Hõbepappel and Alireza Farajianhamedani. The program aims to connect Finnish contemporary piano music with new Estonian compositions.

The second concert, "Only 20th Century," offers a contrast with works from earlier modern repertoire, featuring Finnish composer Einojuhani Rautavaara's etudes and Claude Debussy's "Images I."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Kaspar Viilup, Aili Vahtla

Related

simple news in estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:29

Estonian husband and wife duo set Hanover Marathon PBs

16:25

Two bite-sized concerts launch new classical series in Tallinn Tuesday

16:02

Estonian swimming body condemns Russian athletes being allowed to compete under own flag

15:43

Tartu workshop helps locals build birdhouses for spring

15:29

System error sends 2,550 false zero scores to Tartu University applicants

15:10

Some Estonian youth unaware they've joined pension system

14:59

Tallinn dismisses director of after‑school program over violations Updated

14:32

Narva's politicians file corruption allegation complaints against each other

14:15

Urmas Paet: Don't let EU expansion hopes lead to disappointment

13:44

Survey: 65 percent use smartphones while driving despite knowing risks

be prepared!

Most Read articles

13.04

Estonia caught a record number of Russian collaborators in 2025 Updated

13.04

France asks Estonia to rename communist crimes museum to include Nazi victims

13.04

Photos: Large waves have appeared on Tallinn's historic Town Hall Square

13.04

Estonians running cars on cooking oil in the face of soaring diesel prices

13.04

ISS: Russian MFA sends protest note over Estonian algae

13.04

Does Estonia have too many shops?

11.04

Navy commander: We won't detain Russian 'shadow fleet' ships due to escalation fears

13.04

Tick-borne disease risks in Estonia vary sharply by region

13.04

Ülemiste mall bomb suspect charged with attempted murder

12.04

Debris from suspected Ukrainian drone found on Estonian beach

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo