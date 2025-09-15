X!

Estonia's top men's tennis player Mark Lajal 156th in latest ATP rankings

Mark Lajal.
Mark Lajal. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Estonia's Mark Lajal remains in 156th place in the ATP rankings, while Daniil Glinka fell nine places to ATP No. 313.

Kristjan Tamm, who is ATP No. 924, also made it into the top 1,000 for Estonia.

There were no changes at the top of the rankings in the last week. Spain's Carlos Alcaraz held onto the top spot, ahead of Jannik Sinner (Italy), Alexander Zverev (Germany), Novak Djokovic (Serbia), Taylor Fritz (U.S.A.) and Ben Shelton (U.S.A.).

Elena Malõgina, who rose seven places to 440th in the latest ATP rankings, is the only Estonian women's player in the current top 1,000.

Arina Sabalenka remains WTA number 1 followed by Iga Świątek  (Poland), Coco Gauff (U.S.A.), Amanda Anisimova (U.S.A.), Mirra Andrejeva and Madison Keys (U.S.A.).

Editor: Michael Cole, Siim Boikov

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

