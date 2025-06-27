Estonian disc golf star Kristin Lätt still in front after day 2 of Euro Championships
Estonia's world number one disc golfer Kristin Lätt is still in the lead after day two of the women's European Championships in Langevag, Norway.
Lätt completed 18 holes on day 2 with a score of 65, leaving her six under par. The Estonian scored three birdies and three bogeys and leads Finland's Eveliina Salonen in second by three shots (-3), with third place currently shared by Henna Blomroos and Silva Saarinen (-1).
The other Estonians in the competition are Kaidi Allsalu in fifth (+5), Anneli Tõugjas-Männiste in seventh (+7) and Keiti Tätte in 12th (+8).
In the men's event, Finland's Niklas Anttila leads on 12 under par. Albert Tamm and Kristo Raik are in joint seventh place (-6), while Silver Lätt (-3) and Mathias Villota (-3) are also among the top 30 in 21st and 23rd respectively.
The European Championships continue until Sunday.
---
Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!
Editor: Michael Cole