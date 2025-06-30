X!

Estonian disc golf star Kristin Lätt misses out on first place at Euros on final day

News
Kristin Lätt.
Kristin Lätt. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

After a tough battle on the final day of the European Disc Golf Championships in Norway, Estonia's world number one Kristin Lätt narrowly missed out on first place to Finland's Eveliina Salonen.

Lätt started the final day with a one-shot lead over Salonen, with the two remaining neck and neck throughout the day.

After four rounds and a total of 72 holes, Lätt and Salonen were level on 3 under par. The two could not be separated after the first additional hole, but on the second, the Finn made par, with Lätt only managing a bogey, leaving her with the silver medal.

The rest of the field were a long way behind. Henna Blomroos of Finland finished third with 15 over par. Among the Estonian involved, Keiti Tätte and Anneli Tõugjas-Männiste finished joint seventh on +26, and Kaidi Allsalu (+28), finished in joint tenth place.

Finland's Niklas Anttila was crowned men's European Champion with a score of 32 under par. Timo Hartmann of Germany came second (-16) and Kristian Kuoksa of Finland third (-14). Estonia's Albert Tamm was two shots off a medal, sharing fifth place on -12.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole, Siim Boikov

Related

song festival july 3-6

watch live on err news

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:15

Seto singers celebrate 17th annual Leelo Day in Värska

17:35

Estonian disc golf star Kristin Lätt misses out on first place at Euros on final day

16:59

Eleven lighthouses in Estonia to open doors for free on July 1

16:26

More than 2,700 pigs to be killed due to African swine fever in Viljandi County

15:58

Aimar Ventsel: The many faces of the Russian community in exile

15:19

Master's thesis: Every third teenage girl in Estonia has thought about suicide

14:45

Bill to allow checking workers' sobriety to be ready before year's end

14:09

Former deputy mayor: Reform's moves in Tallinn depend on Sõõrumaa's decision

13:49

Swedbank ATMs to first spit out user's card and then cash Updated

13:33

Matis Mäeker: Fight against money laundering should be risks-based

be prepared!

Most Read articles

28.06

Meteorologist: Volatile weather could haunt Estonia for most of the summer

27.06

Newcomer Estonian restaurant lands Michelin nod six months after opening

29.06

Party leader: Reform has gone over to the dark side in Tallinn

29.06

Gallery: Dance Festival participants arrive in Tallinn

13:49

Swedbank ATMs to first spit out user's card and then cash Updated

25.06

Russian aircraft violates Estonian airspace

09:11

Paper: Former deputy mayor urges Reform to work with Center in Tallinn Updated

29.06

Daily average electricity price negative in Estonia on Sunday

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo