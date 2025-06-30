Estonian disc golf star Kristin Lätt misses out on first place at Euros on final day

After a tough battle on the final day of the European Disc Golf Championships in Norway, Estonia's world number one Kristin Lätt narrowly missed out on first place to Finland's Eveliina Salonen.

Lätt started the final day with a one-shot lead over Salonen, with the two remaining neck and neck throughout the day.

After four rounds and a total of 72 holes, Lätt and Salonen were level on 3 under par. The two could not be separated after the first additional hole, but on the second, the Finn made par, with Lätt only managing a bogey, leaving her with the silver medal.

The rest of the field were a long way behind. Henna Blomroos of Finland finished third with 15 over par. Among the Estonian involved, Keiti Tätte and Anneli Tõugjas-Männiste finished joint seventh on +26, and Kaidi Allsalu (+28), finished in joint tenth place.

Finland's Niklas Anttila was crowned men's European Champion with a score of 32 under par. Timo Hartmann of Germany came second (-16) and Kristian Kuoksa of Finland third (-14). Estonia's Albert Tamm was two shots off a medal, sharing fifth place on -12.

