Richard Teder has become the first Estonian to qualify for a major golf tournament. After a day of fierce competition, Teder hit a decisive 80-yard shot to book his spot at the British Open later this month.

This Tuesday saw the final phase of qualifying for this year's British Open (a.k.a The Open). Amoing teh hopefuls was 20-year-old Estonin Richard Teder, who teed off at the par-72 West Lancashire course in a bid to reach the main event at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland on July 17– 20.

Teder, 20, competed on the par-72 West Lancashire course, where one of his playing partners was American Harold Varner III, who is currently ranked 35th in the world. The Estonian completed the first round in 70 strokes, leaving him in 20th place overall, before upping his game after lunch in the second round.

Teder had been on course for a round of 67 and went into the final hole in second place on the leaderboard. However, a poor shot off the tee meant left him unable to find his ball in the long grass, even with the help of the crowd.

In the end, the Estonian had to settle for a double bogey on the last, leaving him on five under par, three shots behind leader Lucas Herbert of Australia (-8) in joint fourth place.

Moments like this define Final Qualifying.



An incredible eagle for amateur golfer Richard Teder to secure a spot at The 153rd Open. pic.twitter.com/ljOVfXu6oV — The Open (@TheOpen) July 1, 2025

This meant that West Lancashire's final two spots in the main draw had to be decided in a play-off. Oliver Lindell of Finland was the first to secure his place with a birdie at the second extra hole. On the third extra hole, Teder hit a 340-yard drive and followed it up with a brilliant chip from 80 yards to give him an eagle. In doing so, Teder became the first Estonian golfer to qualify for a major tournament.

"It doesn't feel real – qualifying for The Open is like a dream. I knew how important the putt on the 18th was to get into the play-off. And as they say – it's not over till it's over," Teder said afterwards

"I'm glad I made it in. I couldn't believe the shot went in in the play-off – it just disappeared [into the hole]. It's an unbelievable feeling. Everybody's dream is to play in a major tournament. I never thought I'd get the chance to play in a major tournament, but here I am!"

The British Open Championship is the oldest and one of the most prestigious golf tournaments in the world, and was first held in 1860. The men's title is currently held by Xander Schauffele of the U.S.A.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!