X!

Richard Teder becomes first Estonian golfer to reach major after dramatic play-off

News
News

Richard Teder has become the first Estonian to qualify for a major golf tournament. After a day of fierce competition, Teder hit a decisive 80-yard shot to book his spot at the British Open later this month.

This Tuesday saw the final phase of qualifying for this year's British Open (a.k.a The Open). Amoing teh hopefuls was 20-year-old Estonin Richard Teder, who teed off at the par-72 West Lancashire course in a bid to reach the main event at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland on July 17– 20.

Teder, 20, competed on the par-72 West Lancashire course, where one of his playing partners was American Harold Varner III, who is currently ranked 35th in the world. The Estonian completed the first round in 70 strokes, leaving him in 20th place overall, before upping his game after lunch in the second round.

Teder had been on course for a round of 67 and went into the final hole in second place on the leaderboard. However, a poor shot off the tee meant left him unable to find his ball in the long grass, even with the help of the crowd.

In the end, the Estonian had to settle for a double bogey on the last, leaving him on five under par, three shots behind leader Lucas Herbert of Australia (-8) in joint fourth place.

Moments like this define Final Qualifying.

This meant that West Lancashire's final two spots in the main draw had to be decided in a play-off.  Oliver Lindell of Finland was the first to secure his place with a birdie at the second extra hole. On the third extra hole, Teder hit a 340-yard drive and followed it up with a brilliant chip from 80 yards to give him an eagle. In doing so, Teder became the first Estonian golfer to qualify for a major tournament.

"It doesn't feel real – qualifying for The Open is like a dream. I knew how important the putt on the 18th was to get into the play-off. And as they say – it's not over till it's over," Teder said afterwards

"I'm glad I made it in. I couldn't believe the shot went in in the play-off – it just disappeared [into the hole]. It's an unbelievable feeling. Everybody's dream is to play in a major tournament. I never thought I'd get the chance to play in a major tournament, but here I am!"

The British Open Championship is the oldest and one of the most prestigious golf tournaments in the world, and was first held in 1860. The men's title is currently held by Xander Schauffele of the U.S.A.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Anders Nõmm, Michael Cole

Related

song festival july 3-6

watch live on err news

news in simple estonian

watch live

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Latest news

19:56

Canadian-Estonians in Tallinn: We can't imagine life without Estonian culture

19:54

Israel to open embassy in Tallinn Updated

19:50

Gallery: California children's choir arrive in Tallinn for Song Festival

19:19

Song and Dance Festival to be shown live on big screen in Tartu's Pirogov Park

19:00

Gallery: Drone photos show Dance Festival rehearsals in full swing

18:29

Hungarian and Italian performers confirmed for 20th Hiiu Folk festival this July

17:51

Rehearsals underway for re-imagined Shakespeare play starring heavy goods vehicles

17:09

Richard Teder becomes first Estonian golfer to reach major after dramatic play-off

16:50

In pictures: Estonian Song and Dance Festival flame on relay around the country Updated

16:28

Arson attack on Ukrainian restaurant in Estonia ordered by Russian intelligence Updated

be prepared!

Most Read articles

01.07

Four arrested in Estonia over US healthcare scam suspicions

01.07

Estonia's VAT rate rises to 24 percent from Tuesday

16:28

Arson attack on Ukrainian restaurant in Estonia ordered by Russian intelligence Updated

01.07

A1000 market selling Russian products, supplier tight-lipped

10:56

'Master Chef Estonia' winner starts petition for lower VAT on food

08:49

Bolt turnover up but loss deepens in 2024

01.07

Estonians travel from far and wide to take part in Song and Dance Festival

09:06

Summer weather to visit Estonia for a few days

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo